Hilarious photos reveal decisions that made no sense

We all have that epic moment where we think we’ve done something extremely clever, only to realize it just didn’t make sense at all.

People around the world share their most embarrassing moments, from losing an iPad in the car because it was the same color and material as the car seat, to a woman in New Jersey who used loaves of bread to kneel on while looking was to the perfect bins.

The images, rounded up to The dancing cucumberreveal decisions that simply make no sense, including a man walking across a rainy parking lot with a closed umbrella over his head to stay dry.

It’s raining cats and dogs! In an unknown location, this man doesn’t know how to hang an umbrella or sit under it

To melt! This person thought they could speed up their rice cooker by putting it on the electric stove. However, they have forgotten what heat does to plastic

Patience is a virtue! In the US, this driver wishes they had wondered why no one was using the fast lane before they thought they could get ahead of the traffic and land in cement

The best since sliced ​​bread! In New Jersey, this woman thinks she’s found the best solution to find the perfect bread. She didn’t know she would destroy three others

In a sticky place! We don’t actually know why this woman thought it was a smart idea to stick her head through a railing… We’re also not sure if the fire service knows

Three is a crowd! This group didn’t think about the broken car window when they tried to break in after forgetting their keys

Think before you ink! We’ve heard about pencil behind the ear, but not the pen in the bun. Or if you choose this accessory, don’t forget to put a lid on it

I can’t see to look! This person thought their iPad would be safe in the car… almost too safe, it was camouflage

Literal! This is an easy mistake to make, but what happens if this fire alarm needs testing and they don’t know when it was installed?

Hard boiled lesson! We’re not quite sure how they got through their eggs or why they know what ravioli covered in chips tastes like

That makes no sense! How can a UK supermarket be open 24 hours but closed from Saturday midnight to Sunday 1pm?

You do the math! You can see how they got confused, but maybe they should pay more attention in class and less on their phone