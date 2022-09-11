Hilarious online gallery features terrible and lethal building fails

<!–

Everyone knows that construction work rarely goes according to plan. But – as these hilarious photos show – some constructs can be worse than others.

A new gallery curated by Bored Panda features snaps people have shared from disastrous construction and renovation projects from around the world.

fFrom cranes going the wrong way, to masonry held together by foam and entire houses falling upside down, some contractors are displaying a reckless attitude to building safety.

While others don’t like desecrating historic architectural gems with pipes covered over intricate plaster.

Several homeowners also shared photos of new walls that were about to crumble and stairs that should only be attempted by the not-familiar.

As far as the build fails, this has to be the winner – the whole house has been delivered and turned upside down for an interesting view of the world

Be sober at all times to manage these stairs: the door opens out with a drop of several meters

Handrails can be useful for people who have trouble standing after sitting, but this one seems bizarrely placed meaning the toilet lid can never be closed

Perhaps the person who installed these sinks had a few beers – what else is the reason for their mysterious placement?

Many would have appreciated the intricate and detailed plasterwork of this building. But clearly not the builders, who laid these cables on the outside of the wall

It was architect Richard Rogers who pioneered putting stairs on the outside of buildings – but it’s doubtful he intended it that way

Trying to mix thermostats and heating controls into the wall can be a good idea, but this plasterer seemed to take things a little too far

It must have taken some skill and effort from the builders to build a staircase so fragile and dangerous

First law of building: straighten your walls. But obviously no one told this builder. Or maybe they were too busy looking at the view to worry?

Nobody ever bothers to look up, right? Maybe that’s what this builder was thinking when they built this pipe this way…literally cutting corners

Wobbly floors, loose wood, haphazard pipes – it’s hard to know where to start with this construction junk

Another set of rickety stairs to make you nauseous – these are made of thin pieces of wood

Is this pole a valuable piece of structural support or just something to dance around? With a bend like that, who knows…

Who needs a solid foundation? This appears to be a crane lift on top of a float? Genius or madness – you decide

Everything is better with a friend, right? Even going to the toilet… But would you really want to try this out?

Don’t like it when a plan doesn’t work out? Here several rafters anchored together fell down like dominoes in one go

eye pain? Why a straight fence when you can have one at many different heights? This homeowner clearly had fun with their saw

Getting to the Nuts and Bolts: This Contractor Definitely Missed the Point of Structural Safety

Parkour anyone? These yellow rings are meant to be used for people to climb into this pipe – but it’s clear whoever laid them wanted to give their users a challenge

Whoever designed and built this staircase clearly didn’t consider the correct size railings to go with it…

This beautiful structure was spotted in Florida, with some Bored Panda users commenting that all the walls in Florida look like this

Well, it fits – which is perhaps the only positive that can be said about this DIY stove installation