Hilarious moment two men catch sight of Miss Croatia and quickly reach for their phones at World Cup

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

After former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll turned some heads before her country’s World Cup opening match with Morocco, she has taken to social media to gently mock a group of men who were caught taking photos of hair.

The 30-year-old Knoll, a model and designer, was labeled the World Cup’s sexiest fan, after strolling around Qatar in a G-string swimsuit, breaking a few local customs along the way.

In her most recent Instagram post to celebrate gaining a million followers, she added a photo of a few men quickly catching a glimpse of her in a red and white check bikini top and tight red leggings taking pictures.

The post was captioned: ‘1000000 followers, thank you so much for your support. I love you all!’

Knoll, 30, a model and designer, was labeled the World Cup’s sexiest fan, after strolling through Qatar in a G-string swimsuit, breaking a few local customs along the way

In her most recent Instagram post to celebrate gaining a million followers, she posted a photo of a few men taking a quick look at her in a red and white check bikini top and tight red leggings and taking pictures

Knoll’s followers quickly drew attention to the actions of the men in the photos.

That’s it, the man has been caught. The woman is waiting at home with a hammer!’ one noted.

Another wrote: “Full support for Croatia.”

While most Instagram users praised her post, some pointed out that the outfit was not quite in keeping with Qatari customs.

Qatar has enforced strict rules on clothing for the World Cup.

Visitors are advised to cover their shoulders and avoid short skirts.

Heavy fines and even prison sentences are imposed on fans who show their numbers.

Knoll’s Instagram post was captioned, “1000000 followers, thank you so much for your support. I love you all!’

Commenting on the potential culture clash, Knoll said: ‘At first I thought if the World Cup takes place there (Qatar) they will certainly allow us everything to make it comfortable for all fans without any restrictions.

“Then I heard about the rules and I was shocked. The dress code forbids showing shoulders, knees, stomach and everything and I was like, “Oh my God, I don’t even have the clothes to cover all that.”

“I was super angry because if I’m not Muslim and if we respect the hijab and niqab in Europe, I think they should also respect our way of life, our religion and ultimately wearing dresses and bikinis because I’m Catholic from Croatia who is here because of the World Cup.’

She added: “But when I arrived I was surprised they didn’t make a problem with dressing, they let you wear whatever you want – except in government buildings, and ultimately that’s fine.”

When asked if she felt she would be arrested, Knoll said, “I’m never afraid of anything like that.”

Knoll made headlines in 2018 for her choice of clothing during the World Cup in Russia.

The model attracted a lot of attention during the first football match of the World Cup in her country.

On her way to the Al-Bayat stadium for the game against Morocco, the Croatian beauty wore a deep red and white checkerboard dress.

Knoll also shared a racy video of her parading along a waterway in Qatar while wearing even less on Instagram, captioning it, “watch me tomorrow at 5pm [German tabloid television show] Tafshow on @prosieben’.

Several of Knoll’s posts from last week also tagged FIFA – which has reiterated Qatar’s strict rules regarding clothing.

Croatia play against Japan this Monday, starting at 3pm GMT as the country battles it out in the last 16.