Hilarious moment SUV spotted on Florida highway with a MONSTER 11-foot gator strapped to tailgate

An alligator was seen strapped to the back of the tailgate of an SUV as it traveled down the Florida highway over Labor Day weekend.

The unusual sight was caught on camera by a fellow driver who believed the alligator had been hunted.

Spotted yesterday on I-95. This is clearly in floriduh,” the online caption read.

The person who posted the photo said blood appeared to be coming from the alligator’s tail.

“It was definitely real. Some blood around the base of the tail. I have to assume it was legally hunted,” Karen Kress told me SHOW.

The huge alligator was tied from head to tail with rope around the reptile’s head, body and tail. Straps secured the reptile to the rear of the Chevy SUV.

One person noted how the alligator was harvested during alligator hunting season in Florida.

“You can see the alligator’s yellow ‘label’ on its tail,” noted one poster.

Alligator season runs through November in the state with a permit required to hunt gators.

More than 7,900 alligators were harvested during the hunting season last year, according to the most recent data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission.

About 5,000 people apply for just 7,000 permits each year, with alligators harvested ranging from nearly three feet to nearly fourteen feet in length.

Wildlife experts estimate that there are 1.3 million alligators of all sizes in Florida.