Hilarious moment rugby league referee absolutely roasts a lippy country NRL player

A local rugby league umpire has roasted a young, lippy player in a coastal derby in northern New South Wales, throwing classic insults at the Ballina after he ‘kept trying’ at the sideline official.

The Murwillumbah Mustangs defeated the Ballina Seagulls 20-10 on July 17, but a hilarious explosion between player and linesman stole the show in the under-18 game.

After a Mustang attempt in the 60th minute of the game, the linesman walks towards the center of Ballina, hands on hips.

“Number four, that’s the third time you try me, mate!” the touchie yelled.

“You didn’t touch the ball, you missed multiple tackles, don’t say another word.”

The handsome stitch was posted on the Bloke in a Bar Instagram page with the caption: ‘Bruh. The refs didn’t have to do that to him. SOUND ON.’

The Ballina Seagulls take on the Murwillumbah Mustangs to win the match 20-10 at Kingsford Smith Park in Ballina

NRL players flocked to the post, commenting on the blatant destruction.

“Game, set, match,” wrote former Rabbitoh Sam Burgess.

“(Goat emoji) Ref,” Knight’s second rower Jack Johns noted.

The local laugh is a rare umpires back chat, seen a few times before in the NRL.

Referee Matt Cecchin stared at former Titans captain Kevin Proctor after an embarrassing challenge call and said, “Kevin. Did you see what we all saw then? Come on, be honest dinkum mate.’

Brandon Smith was ejected in round 17 for calling Referee Adam Gee a ‘cheating b*****d’ and was interrupted from the field

The NRL has been cracking down on players who insult officials in recent weeks as Storm Hooker Brandon Smith was banned for three weeks after pleading guilty to calling referee Adam Gee a ‘cheat’.

Knight center Dane Gagai was sent off for a dissenting slur last night when Newcastle went down 42-12.

Murwillumbah is third on the ladder, while the Seagulls are just behind them, having won five of their eight games.