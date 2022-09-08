Hilarious moment marriage proposal goes wrong when the couple’s child drops the ring on a pier

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A proposal with an adorable toddler on a picturesque pier sounds like the perfect setting, right?

It almost turned into disaster for one couple when the ring fell into the water between the cracks of a pier.

The carefully planned proposal from Brisbane man Luke Aukuso, with daughter Harpie opening the box to reveal the ring, shattered as the band slipped out and fell through the cracks into the water below.

Luke Aukus from Brisbane came up with the proposal and used daughter Harpie to open the box and reveal the ring, but it slipped out and fell into the water

“Look at mommy,” Luke hears his daughter say in a video of the failed proposal on TikTok, before shouting “Arghh!” calls. and ‘Oh no!’ be heard as the diamond ring falls into the depths below.

A panicked Luke scrambled up to find it, his thong flying off as he jumped into the water below as the person filming the scene yelled, “You can’t jump, it’s too shallow.”

Desperate to save the ring and full of adrenaline, Luke quickly swam under the pier and rescued the engagement ring.

His fiancée Stephanie shared the news that he had happily recovered the ring, telling followers: “It was a 20-foot jump in about 3 feet of water at low tide, the adrenaline was hitting him hard. Everything went perfectly.’

A panicked Luke scrambled to get the ring back, his thong flying off as he jumped into the water below, despite the person filming the scene yelling, ‘You can’t jump, it’s too shallow’

The video ends with a lesson clearly learned when one of the parties says, “Okay, let’s get off the pier.”

The video has garnered more than 200,000 likes from TikTok users, consistent with it being best not to suggest where a ring could fall through cracks.

“Note to self: don’t propose marriage on the floor with crevices swallowing your ring,” one wrote.

“That’s why you don’t involve children in a wedding or a marriage proposal,” a second commented.

“This is why you never propose marriage on a terrace,” said a third.