Hilarious moment comedian panics when he realises the man he’s been joking about is a UFC fighter

An Australian comedian had an awkward moment onstage when he realized that the audience member he was bullying is in fact ranked UFC fighter Jimmy “The Brute” Crute.

The incident took place during the funny man Luke Kidgell’s recent stand-up comedy tour of Bendigo in the country of Victoria.

In the video, Kidgell, 26, asks the audience, “Who thinks they have the coolest job?” Several onlookers point to a large figure in the front row.

Jimmy ‘The Brute’ Crute is an Australian mixed martial artist who competes in the UFC – and clearly has a sense of humor about his haircut

Australian stand-up comedian, YouTuber and social media star Luke Kidgell took a few years off his life when he insulted the fighter’s harder in a recent appearance

‘You really fight in the UFC? says Kidgell uncertainly. “Do they have the UFC here?”

“Oh, and I made fun of you harder. Holy f***! I’m just giving some distance. I wish I’d known that before the mullet’s comment,’ he laughed nervously.

Moments later, Kidgell discovers that Crute is in the top 15 light heavyweight fighters in the world – and he is disturbed even more.

Shortly after, the Bendigo crowd starts yelling Crute’s first name and the cartoonist realizes he’s talking to a well-known local.

“You’re like a local celebrity. Not even – [you’re a] a real celebrity! Oh, dude — thank you so much for coming,” Kidgell says.

Crute is pictured in his UFC fight against American Sam Alvey. The Bendigo native ranks number 15 in the world in the light heavyweight division

Crute is pictured training at the Absolute MMA gym in Collingwood, Melbourne. The Aussie will not compete until 2023 due to an injury

Crute, 26, is a larger-than-life character around Bendigo who traded his job as a plumber to become a mixed martial artist and compete in the UFC.

He is known by many for his signature mullet and the fact that he lived in a van with his huge dog Buddah while on his way to becoming a professional MMA fighter.

Many pundits have tipped Crute as a potential future title contender, with ESPN giving him the “No. 1 MMA fighter in the world under 25′ in 2020.

He is currently ranked No. 15 in the world but will not fight again until 2023 due to a serious knee injury he had surgery earlier this year.