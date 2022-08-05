Hilarious moment Chicago weatherman discovers touch-screen during live broadcast

A Chicago weatherman was pleasantly surprised to find that the screen he used every day to display the local weather was in fact an interactive touchscreen.

Greg Dutra, who spent three years as a weather forecaster and meteorologist for ABC 7 Chicago, made the surprising discovery live on air on a Thursday morning broadcast.

While showing local residents the predicted rain on his map, Dutra accidentally touched the screen and moved it slightly, causing him to exclaim, ‘Oh, I’ve moved the map! I can do that?’

“Not at all,” Dutra said as he continued to play with the card by moving it. Val Warner, another news anchor, not seen on camera, asked Dutra if he “just found that out?”

Fellow morning news host Terrell Brown then jumped out of his chair and declared that he should “try that.”

Brown walked over to Dutra, who couldn’t get rid of his huge smile, and ran his fingers across the touchscreen as he screamed in delight.

As if things couldn’t get more exciting for Dutra, he asked, “Can I zoom in?” before using his fingers to zoom in on a specific map location, causing Brown to laugh doubly when Dutra announced, “It’s a great day!”

The weatherman then tries to get back on track and told the audience ‘temperatures are warming up this afternoon’ while grinning from ear to ear.

But Dutra’s fellow morning news had other plans, asking him again how he “didn’t know that,” to which the exhausted meteorologist replied, “I’ve never touched it before!”

Dutra then discovered another feature while swiping the screen and learned that you can tilt the top view of the map.

‘Oh my God! you can tilt it?! What is going on here?’ he asked before jerking back to reality and the live show he was hosting.

Dutra posted the clip to Twitter, joking, “This wasn’t in the training manual!” while admitting he was “derailed” in the healthy clip.

While many Twitter users take advantage of a viral tweet for their own gain, Dutra simply said, “I have nothing to sell or plug in except to be nice to the people around you. Everyone experiences something.’