Hilarious moment Brazilian stray dog steals delivery man’s lunch bag

A stray dog ​​may face a hefty fine in animal court after being caught stealing a delivery boy’s lunch bag.

The mischievous but hilarious act was caught on camera as Roseilson Melo delivered an order to a home in the northern Brazilian state of Pará on Sunday.

The surveillance video showed Melo stopping on his bike to the house and the dog strolling past him.

He removed the food delivery backpack and placed it on the seat to retrieve the lunch bag he dropped off.

Melo then walked to the door to ring the bell and was chatting with the customer when the backpack tipped to the side, causing a plastic bag to fall out.

A surveillance camera captured the stray dog ​​who ran away with a customer’s lunch bag after it fell from the backpack that delivery man Roseilson Melo (left) put on his motorcycle in Pará, Brazil, on Sunday

Tharles Costa, owner of restaurant Delícias de Francisca in the northeastern Brazilian state of Pará, investigated a complaint about a missing order and asked to see the video that revealed the funny moment when the stray dog ​​(pictured) picked up a plastic bag containing the food and ran away with it?

Then the four-legged animal passed the motorcycle and saw the plastic lunch bag on the floor. The dog plucked it with its teeth and trotted across the dirt road.

The camera later showed the dog dropping the bag on the grass and sniffing it for a moment.

Apparently the food smelled so good that the dog grabbed the bag with his teeth and started to run away.

Melo was stunned when he searched for the customer’s meal, which had been ordered from restaurant Delícias de Francisca, and told the customer that his bag was missing from the backpack.

The delivery man left his backpack open as he waited for the customer to answer the doorbell just before the plastic bag containing the order he delivered disappeared

Tharles Costa, owner of restaurant Delícias de Francisca, joked about the incident by snapping a photo of the stray dog ​​who was inside a police car after discovering a video from a surveillance camera showing the dog running off with the order. a customer after a lunch bag arrived. fell out of a delivery man’s backpack

The owner, Tharles Costa, told the Brazilian news channel G1that they could discover the viral heist after going through the security camera footage.

‘The customer couldn’t believe the food was gone. The delivery man came here bewildered and didn’t know what to do,’ Costa said. ‘He hasn’t seen the dog, after all. We decided to go to the place and ask for the video from the security cameras. Then we saw everything that happened. The story went viral.’

Costa shared the video footage on his restaurant’s Instagram account, as well as a photo of him posing with the dog and another showing the dog in a police car.

“The (dog) has already been released and is ready to rob another delivery man in the neighborhoods of Mocajuba (Pará), this is the Brazil we live in,” he joked.