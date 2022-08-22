Hilarious moment a BULL rampages through Israeli BANK

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A frenzied struggle ensued in an Israeli bank on Monday when an escaped raging bull charged through the corridors, fleeing workers.

The unusual incident started in a parking lot outside the Bank Leumi building, near Tel Aviv, before the huge animal somehow found its way inside.

CCTV footage shows the bull – with rope from his neck – hurtling through office corridors as people made a desperate attempt to control him.

A frenzied struggle ensued in an Israeli office building Monday when a raging bull (pictured entering the offices) charged through the corridors, causing workers to flee.

The bank confirmed the incident in a statement and said it took half an hour for the bull to be captured and removed by its owner.

Video from the parking lot – found in the industrial zone north of Lod, a region southeast of Tel Aviv – showed the muscular animal riding between vehicles and directly at onlookers, who took cover.

Before long, it made its way into the building and through the front entrance, shocking workers in the building.

CCTV footage shows the bull – with rope from its neck – trotted down the halls of the office as people made a desperate attempt to control it

Footage from the inside showed the animal skidding on the polished floor as it stormed through corners and chased people down hallways as it searched for an exit.

Other people tried to get the bull’s attention, perhaps trying to drive him out of the building.

Finally, the bull’s owner was tracked down and called to the scene. A vet was also called in case the animal had to be sedated, the newspaper said Israel Hayom.

With the help of other people in the office building, the owner put ropes at the end of the corridor to catch the bull.

More footage showed a man bravely drawing the bull’s attention before sprinting down the hall to lure the animal into the rope.

Footage from inside showed the animal slipping on the polished floor as it stormed through corners and chased people down hallways as it searched for an exit. Others (right) were shown trying to get the bull’s attention in an attempt to lure him out of the building

For a few seconds in the footage, the bull seems to become suspicious of the ropes draped over the entranceway, but eventually continues on.

The rope falls around his neck and the man can pull it tight around the beast.

The footage ends as the bull runs away from the man, who quickly chases him down another hallway.

“Early this morning, a bull broke into one of Bank Leumi’s office buildings in Lod. He was caught and led outside the facility,” the bank said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the incident has been reported to the local authorities and the municipal veterinary services. No one was injured and no damage was done.’

It was not immediately clear how the ball escaped, or where it came from.