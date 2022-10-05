Hilarious Instagram account shares strange ways food has been served to people in restaurants
Just give us a plate! Instagram account shares the VERY unusual ways food has been served in restaurants – from chips in a miniature trolley to jelly on a sanitary towel
- It has become trendy for places to serve meals on roof slates or bizarre objects
- The Instagram account We Want Plates collected the funniest used objects
- From chips and chips served in miniature trolley and chicken noodles in pints
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
It has become trendy for restaurants and foodie pubs to serve meals on roof slates or other bizarre objects instead of traditional china plates.
And now the Instagram account We want signs has collected the funniest items used to serve food around the world in a hilarious online account – as well as a book – from some of the best photos.
They left social media users stunned, including chips served in a miniature trolley, and chicken noodles and Shepard’s pie served in pint glasses.
Another one of the most bizarre includes an experimental Japanese restaurant, which the team thought would be a good idea to serve red jelly on a sanitary towel.
Meanwhile, another restaurant served reindeer meat on antlers for full effect.
Here, FEMAIL takes a look at the most outrageous items used to serve food…
The Instagram account We Want Plates collected the funniest objects used to serve food around the world in a hilarious online account – including an experimental Japanese restaurant that thought it would be a good idea to serve red jelly on a sanitary towel
YES! This sweet and sour chicken dish was served in a very unconventional pint glass in a pub in an unknown location
Small! Ellie Bain shared a photo of some chips she ordered from a pub that arrived in a miniature trolly
despicable! Another person shared a tragic photo of an unsavory Shepard’s pie served from a beer glass
Random: Royston Yeates, from Brighton, inexplicably got a lone Yorkshire pudding on a miniature milking stool
Drying: US Carl Kelemen was served a clothesline full of bacon while dining out with friends
A pound for the trolly! Paul Belcher, from London, got his cocktail served in a miniature troll and embellished with fruit and leaves
Lots of dishes: this man, from Sheffield, got his meal three separate plates, all placed on a slate
Small construction site: Clem Murphy, from London, was served his asparagus tempura in a small cart perched on a small wooden palette
Tasty! This person, from the UK, got their bangers and mash served in a pub pint glass
No thank you! Liam Davis, from Hull, got his dinner of chicken, rice and salad on a tray at school
500 ml of coffee please! Eliot Landrum was served their coffee in a measuring cup while they were in a cafeė