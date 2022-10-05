<!–

It has become trendy for restaurants and foodie pubs to serve meals on roof slates or other bizarre objects instead of traditional china plates.

And now the Instagram account We want signs has collected the funniest items used to serve food around the world in a hilarious online account – as well as a book – from some of the best photos.

They left social media users stunned, including chips served in a miniature trolley, and chicken noodles and Shepard’s pie served in pint glasses.

Another one of the most bizarre includes an experimental Japanese restaurant, which the team thought would be a good idea to serve red jelly on a sanitary towel.

Meanwhile, another restaurant served reindeer meat on antlers for full effect.

Here, FEMAIL takes a look at the most outrageous items used to serve food…

YES! This sweet and sour chicken dish was served in a very unconventional pint glass in a pub in an unknown location

Small! Ellie Bain shared a photo of some chips she ordered from a pub that arrived in a miniature trolly

despicable! Another person shared a tragic photo of an unsavory Shepard’s pie served from a beer glass

Random: Royston Yeates, from Brighton, inexplicably got a lone Yorkshire pudding on a miniature milking stool

Drying: US Carl Kelemen was served a clothesline full of bacon while dining out with friends

A pound for the trolly! Paul Belcher, from London, got his cocktail served in a miniature troll and embellished with fruit and leaves

Lots of dishes: this man, from Sheffield, got his meal three separate plates, all placed on a slate

Small construction site: Clem Murphy, from London, was served his asparagus tempura in a small cart perched on a small wooden palette

Tasty! This person, from the UK, got their bangers and mash served in a pub pint glass

No thank you! Liam Davis, from Hull, got his dinner of chicken, rice and salad on a tray at school