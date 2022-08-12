Hilarious incorrect answers children have written in school tests

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

There’s nothing quite like the sinking feeling that comes with turning over a test paper and realizing that you don’t know the answers.

But these mischievous youngsters from around the world clearly had a lot of fun winding down their teachers by instead writing witty and very brazen, incorrect answers.

Some of the answers are so frustratingly clever that it’s hard to imagine how anyone other than the student had the last laugh.

Here FEMAIL reveals a selection of the best examples, rounded to Daily things…

Meanwhile, this apprentice was seemingly a Beyoncé enthusiast, using the singer’s 2008 song Single Ladies to help them answer their question.

‘Because I’m smart,’ wrote one child, who apparently had a lot of confidence in his math skills

This student’s math skills may not be up to par, but at least they know how to make the best of a bad situation and be creative with their answers

“Giraffes are heartless creatures,” a student replied when asked what the diagram above best illustrates

This student was clearly a fan of the 90s song What Is Love? by Haddaway for using it in their witty answer

“Because ghosts aren’t real,” one youngster replied when asked “how many ghosts are left” in a math equation

Too Easy: This isn’t quite the answer to this simple math question the examiner was probably looking for

“Enough is enough, Judy!” A playful student added her own answer to this question, but was called to do so by her teacher

One young person, believed to be living in the US, was brutally honest when he rounded off the statement: ‘I think my mother should do this less…’

‘Get up and deal with it’: This youngster had no sympathy when faced with the problem of someone scratching his knee after falling on the playground

‘She’s blind’: A teacher was unimpressed by this wrong answer and replied ‘Nice try’ to a student’s homework