Hilarious clip from French talk show brought people with unusual smiles into one room

A French TV show has let social media users down after putting people with unusual smiles in one room.

The hysterical segment on C’est mon choix — which translates to “It’s My Choice” — resulted in a chorus of mismatched laughter, delighted people on Twitter.

The clip went viral after being shared by user @AFC_GLEN last week, with commenters noting their love for the idea.

“The French TV show invited people with unusual smiles to sit together,” the tweet read. “The result is f***ing brilliant.” The clip was also previously posted by user @rebecca_ryder21.

The video shows eight people sitting on benches – all seemingly behind pictures of the animal or object, their smiles are also the most similar, with images of birds, a car and other creatures.

A man’s laugh could be likened to a car engine – as the car photo behind him suggested – while the high-pitched tones of the woman next to him could be likened to a bicycle horn.

Another woman’s laugh was similar to a chicken’s, while a guest’s laugh elsewhere was reminiscent of a pig.

A pan over at two presenters – one of whom is seen as presenter Évelyne Thomas – also saw the pair doubly laughing as the series of infectious cheers progressed.

The clip has been viewed more than 20.2 million times and the post has received more than 590,000 likes.

The segment, titled “Mon rire ne passe pas inaperçu,” roughly translates to “My smile doesn’t go unnoticed,” and appears to have first aired in 2016.

Social media users shared their delight at the hilarious idea in the comments as many left behind other compilations of quirky laughs.

Others got creative with comparisons of what they were reminded of.

“This literally sounds like the background conversations in the cantina scene in Star Wars,” one user wrote.

“This is so beautiful,” added another. “Literally birdsong.”

Another compared a man’s laughter to “morse code.”

Elsewhere, someone wrote, “Oh my god, I love this.”

“OMG dude…what’s going on,” a fourth commented.

The French program, which has been in existence since 1999, is supposed to examine people’s choices through the eyes of the public.