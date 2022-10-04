WhatsNew2Day
Hilarious cats go viral online for their strong Irish accents in adorable videos

Australia
By Jacky

You must be killing me! Hilarious videos of cats meowing in ‘Irish and Northern Irish accents’ go viral after resurfacing online

  • Funny cats are going viral online for their strong Cork and Belfast accents
  • A clip of Billy the cat from 2018 has received almost 743,000 views on Twitter
  • Myles O’Reilly retweeted it online, saying “a cat with the strongest Cork accent”
  • While Leo, the cat seems to communicate with a Northern Irish accent

By Ellen Coughlan for Mailonline

Published: 15:53, 4 October 2022 | Up to date: 17:01, 4 October 2022

Hilarious videos of cats meowing in Irish and Northern Irish accents have gone viral after resurfacing online.

A clip of Billy the cat, who is said to have the ‘strongest Cork accent you’ll ever hear’, has racked up almost 743,000 views after Twitter user Myles O’Reilly re-shared it online.

Meanwhile, in another viral video posted on Twitter in September 2020, Leo the cat was seen communicating with his owner in what appears to be a thick Northern Irish accent.

A 2018 clip of Billy the cat has garnered nearly 743,000 views after a Twitter user named Myles O'Reilly reshared it online

A 2018 clip of Billy the cat has garnered nearly 743,000 views after a Twitter user named Myles O'Reilly reshared it online

Michael Allen, from Derry, posted the clip, which shows the cat’s owner asking the kitten if he is a ‘good boy’, to which the cat appears to reply ‘aye’ in a Derry accent.

The video of Billy the cat, which was first shared in 2018, was reposted with the caption: ‘A cat with the strongest cork accent is the best thing you’ll see on the internet today. #CorkCat’.

Naturally, many found the clip hilarious, and in true Irish humor, people rushed to the comments to post witty responses.

One person said: ‘Definitely met this guy over a pint near the airport.’

Another wrote: ‘Honestly, I used to date someone who talked exactly like that. Oh, you’d miss her all around.’

Michael Allen, from Derry, posted the clip, which shows the cat's owner asking the kitten if he is a 'good boy', to which the cat appears to reply 'aye' in a Derry accent

Michael Allen, from Derry, posted the clip, which shows the cat's owner asking the kitten if he is a 'good boy', to which the cat appears to reply 'aye' in a Derry accent

Michael Allen, from Derry, posted the clip, which shows the cat's owner asking the kitten if he is a 'good boy', to which the cat appears to reply 'aye' in a Derry accent

The clip has received almost 250,000 views and over 14,000 likes on the Twitter page @michaelallen75

The clip has received almost 250,000 views and over 14,000 likes on the Twitter page @michaelallen75

The clip has received almost 250,000 views and over 14,000 likes on the Twitter page @michaelallen75

Another said: ‘I thought I heard it say ‘I’d take the shirt off any man’s back’.

While another joked: ‘If they put a cap on him he’d get elected.’

However, many were unimpressed with some claiming that it doesn’t sound like a Cork accent, but more like a Kerry accent.

One person wrote: ‘It’s a Kerry accent.’ while another agreed saying: ‘Definitely a kerry accent lads. That cat is from somewhere around Kenmare.’

Naturally, many found the clip hilarious and in true Irish humor, people rushed to the comments to post witty responses

Naturally, many found the clip hilarious and in true Irish humor, people rushed to the comments to post witty responses

Naturally, many found the clip hilarious and in true Irish humor, people rushed to the comments to post witty responses

Meanwhile, Michael’s clip of Leo has received nearly 250,000 views and over 14,000 likes on the Twitter page @michaelallen75.

People rushed to the comments to laugh at the cat with one saying: ‘Omg so funny.’

Another wrote: ‘Can’t stop laughing!’ while another said: ‘Omg this is the best thing I’ve ever seen. Will try it with squid.’

