Hilarious cats go viral online for their strong Irish accents in adorable videos

Hilarious videos of cats meowing in Irish and Northern Irish accents have gone viral after resurfacing online.

A clip of Billy the cat, who is said to have the ‘strongest Cork accent you’ll ever hear’, has racked up almost 743,000 views after Twitter user Myles O’Reilly re-shared it online.

Meanwhile, in another viral video posted on Twitter in September 2020, Leo the cat was seen communicating with his owner in what appears to be a thick Northern Irish accent.

Michael Allen, from Derry, posted the clip, which shows the cat’s owner asking the kitten if he is a ‘good boy’, to which the cat appears to reply ‘aye’ in a Derry accent.

Naturally, many found the clip hilarious, and in true Irish humor, people rushed to the comments to post witty responses.

One person said: ‘Definitely met this guy over a pint near the airport.’

Another wrote: ‘Honestly, I used to date someone who talked exactly like that. Oh, you’d miss her all around.’

The clip has received almost 250,000 views and over 14,000 likes on the Twitter page @michaelallen75

Another said: ‘I thought I heard it say ‘I’d take the shirt off any man’s back’.

While another joked: ‘If they put a cap on him he’d get elected.’

However, many were unimpressed with some claiming that it doesn’t sound like a Cork accent, but more like a Kerry accent.

One person wrote: ‘It’s a Kerry accent.’ while another agreed saying: ‘Definitely a kerry accent lads. That cat is from somewhere around Kenmare.’

Meanwhile, Michael’s clip of Leo has received nearly 250,000 views and over 14,000 likes on the Twitter page @michaelallen75.

People rushed to the comments to laugh at the cat with one saying: ‘Omg so funny.’

Another wrote: ‘Can’t stop laughing!’ while another said: ‘Omg this is the best thing I’ve ever seen. Will try it with squid.’