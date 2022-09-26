Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz and Sophia Bush Introduce Pat Benatar at iHeartRadio Music Festival

Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz and Sophia Bush had some sort of reunion when they got the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, over the weekend.

The One Tree Hill stars, who have remained close friends since the drama series ended in 2012, got to take the stage and introduce 1980s rocker icon Pat Benatar and her husband and collaborator Neil Giraldo.

The three ladies have since taken to their respective Instagram pages to gush about their weekend in Sin City, especially their time hanging out with the Hit Me With Your Best Shot star.

reunited! Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz and Sophia Bush of One Tree Hill teamed up as presenters on day one of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday

The trio, which hosts the Drama Queens podcast, which is an iHeart Productions, were set to hit the red carpet for the first day of the festival.

The ladies posed both individually and then as a united tandem, where they showed their undeniable chemistry.

Lenz, who played Haley James Scott on One Tree Hill, stood in the middle of her two girlfriends in a metallic gold mini dress with a large bow on the left.

For an extra touch of sexy style, the 41-year-old actress donned fishnet stockings to match her black platform shoes.

Her look was completed by styling her shoulder-length blonde locks with added volume and a center parting.

Golden touch: Lenz, 41, showed off her fabulous figure in a metallic gold mini dress with a large bow adorned on the left side with black platform heels

Burton, who played Peyton Sawyer on the series, chose to go with a black and red sparkly suit that consisted of pants that hugged her hips and flared out from the knees.

The matching top was unbuttoned just enough to give a hint of her cleavage.

The 50-year-old Sterling, Virginia native also wore platform heels and had her long locks pulled back from her face, save for some locks that she dropped over her left eye.

Unique: Burton, 40, chose to go with a black and red sparkly suit that consisted of trousers that hugged her hips as she flared from the knees and gold platform heels

Bush, who portrayed Brooke Davis, went with a mix of cool elegance in a black pinstripe suit with pants that hugged her curves all the way to her ankles.

The Pasadena resident dared and wore only a black bra-like top under her blazer.

She also wore a pair of gold heels and had her raven hair styled long, straight and sleek with a part on the small left side.

Chic: Bush, 40, went with a mix of cool elegance in a black pinstripe suit, consisting of pants that hugged her curves all the way to her ankles and gold heels

Revealing: Bush only wore a bra-like top under her blazer

Dream performance: The ladies would eventually take the stage on the first day of the festival and introduce legendary rockers Pat Benatar and her husband and collaborator Neil Giraldo

All three ladies would share their gratitude for participating in the musical event on the Instagram pages.

‘VIVA LAS VEGAS Ladies! Thanks @iheartradio for giving your #dramaqueens the coolest chance! You guys introduced Neil Giraldo and #PATBENETAR at the #iheartfestival last night and it was siiiiick. Thank you to all our fans who show up for us every week. We love you!!!’ Lenz wrote in the caption of a series of photos taken over the weekend.

Burton wasted little time and responded in her comment section by writing: ‘A dream!!!!!! Viva Las Vegas!!!’

Acknowledgments: Lenz thanked iHearRadio for adding them to the event so they could hang out with the Hit Me With Your Best Shot stars

Icons of the 80s: Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo would eventually take the stage and deliver many of their hits; they have been married since 1982

One Queen with the King: Burton shared some photos of himself with an Elvis impersonator

Burton would also post a photo of her standing next to an Elvis impersonator.

“If your kid is obsessed with Elvis and you’re going to Vegas, @anyoldiron is the ONLY suitable item to wear!!!” she began, adding: ‘My costume era has started thanks to @sophiabush! And Gus keeps threatening to steal my clothes. This one wins! No doubt! I felt like a walking @bazluhrmann movie all night.”

The actress continued: ‘Thank you to @iheartradio for the opportunity to dance to @lionelrichie @theblackkeys and our goddess @benatargiraldo with my @dramaqueensoth sisters, @joylenz and @sophiabush. Epic night. Perfect exercise for our TOUR in a few weeks! (Buy your Live Stream Tickets) More photos to follow.’

Bush also beamed at the opportunity to introduce Pat Benatar and her husband to the event.

‘What a Moment’: Bush Shared She’s Still ‘Dizzy’ About Dealing With Pat Benatar

‘Queens love icons! It was an absolute dream for us @dramaqueensoth to introduce the legend himself Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo @benatargiraldo at the @iheartradio festival in Vegas this weekend. We were positive GIDDY! We may never recover,” she began.

‘She is everything. They are just unreal together. And their musical history and love story combined!? A rock and roll fairy tale that’s so damn cool. What a moment. This was one we will never forget. Thank you to our iHeart family and to everyone who listens to our show. love love love! ‘ the actress added, along with a red heart emoji.

In addition to Benatar and Giraldo, the lineup of artists taking the stage at the festival this weekend included Avril Lavigne, Black Eyed Peas, Halsey, Lionel Richie, LL Cool J, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Among others, Wallen, Pitbull, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, Diplo and Marcus Mumford.

The festival was broadcast live to fans via iHeartRadio stations across the country in more than 150 markets and via the iHeartRadio app.

The Drama Queens podcast for women, where they discuss everything about One Tree Hill, premiered in June 2021.

Beaming: The ladies all smiled when they went backstage on the first day