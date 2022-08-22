Hilaria Baldwin’s daughter wears high heels and makeup ahead of her ninth birthday

<!–

Hilaria Baldwin’s daughter Carmen Gabriela was the spitting image of her mother as she sported a glamorous makeup look as she celebrated her upcoming ninth birthday.

As the eldest child of Hilaria and actor Alec Baldwin prepared to be another year older, her 38-year-old mother shared some sweet snaps of her little girl with both her parents at a family dinner.

“Start the birthday celebrations two days early!” the What’s One More podcast host, who is pregnant with her seventh child, captioned an image on her Instagram story.

Adorable: Hilaria Baldwin’s daughter Carmen Gabriela was the spitting image of her mother as she sported a glamorous makeup look while celebrating her upcoming ninth birthday

In the snap, Carmen can be seen wearing a bright red lipstick, a heavy swipe of blush and bold metallic smokey gray eyeshadow.

Later, Hilaria revealed that the budding fashionista “robbed” her shoe closet with a photo of the elementary school student rocking her high heels.

The mother of six praised her daughter’s posing skills and flamenco dance moves before sharing additional images of Carmen experimenting with push-on nails.

Just like mom! Hilaria later revealed that the budding fashionista “robbed” her shoe closet with a photo of the elementary school student rocking her high heels

Having fun: Mother of six praised her daughter’s posing skills and flamenco dance moves before sharing additional images of Carmen experimenting with push-on nails

“She was doing a shoe change and lost one of the presses on nails in my closet. We laughed that we’ll find it in about 10 years,” Hilaria mused to her 958,000 followers on Sunday.

Hilaria is expecting a daughter with Alec as well as Carmen, eight, Rafael, seven, Leonardo, five, Romeo, four, Eduardo, one, and Lucia, one.

He also shares a 26-year-old daughter named Ireland with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.