Hilaria Baldwin welcomes SEVENTH child, daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena, with husband Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin and husband Alec Baldwin welcomed a new addition to their family.

The yoga guru, 38, shared on Saturday that she and the actor, 64, welcomed their seventh child together on Thursday – a daughter named Ilaria Catalina Irena.

‘She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our little dream come true, ilaria catalina irena,” the star wrote in the caption below a video montage of photos and clips.

Hilaria shared the date of birth in the caption ‘9-22-22’ and the baby’s weight: ‘6lbs 13oz.’

She also gave an update on their health, writing, “Both she and I are happy and healthy.”

Of the other six children she shares with Alec, she wrote, “Her Baldwinito siblings spend the day bonding and welcoming her into our home.”

‘Lots of love to all of you. We are so happy to celebrate this great news with you,” the author concluded.

Hilara looked overjoyed at the photos and held the little one to her chest on the hospital bed.

Proud daddy Alec was also pictured in the adorable montage that showed the baby’s footprint in black ink on his forearm