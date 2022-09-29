Hilaria Baldwin steps out in New York City after revealing the meaning behind her daughter’s name

Hilaria Baldwin was spotted with a double stroller in New York City on Thursday morning.

The 38-year-old sports enthusiast cut a casual figure as she spent time with two of her children with a nanny by her side.

The outing of actor Alec Baldwin’s wife came not long after she revealed the meaning of her newborn daughter Ilaria’s name in the caption of a post shared on her Instagram account.

Baldwin stayed comfortably in a slightly oversized green flannel shirt as she took her child for a walk.

The social media personality also donned sweatpants and a pair of embroidered slippers.

She wore tinted sunglasses and her dark brown locks fell to her shoulders.

The podcaster also shared a short video on her Instagram account on Thursday that showed her son Leonardo, age six, kissing Ilaria’s head during a particularly tender moment.

Baldwin revealed the meaning of her newborn daughter’s name when she shared a touching video of her baby hiccuping.

In a lengthy caption, the star, who shares the same name as her daughter, revealed that their names were Spanish for “happy.”

The post came nearly two years after she came under fire when it was revealed she wasn’t actually Hispanic, despite previously claiming she had only arrived in the US at age 19.

On Thursday morning, Hilaria posted a video of her daughter curled up in a blanket and hiccuping with a sentimental piano number as the soundtrack.

“Dear Ilaria, Tonight you will be 6 days old and if you ever read this I want you to know how happy we are that you came into our lives.

“Our names mean ‘happy’ and to share this connection with you feels like an honor to me.

“We’re exhausted and trying to juggle this transition…trying to be such good parents to your siblings, trying to be as present and active as possible, while also trying to have compassion for my body that I’m like a baby got. It’s a difficult balance and I think I’m not doing it very well because it pulls at my heart in such a painful way when I feel like I’m not giving enough to all my kids. Mother guilt… it’s real.’

She then said that every mother knows how wonderful and difficult it is to have a baby, and that we often feel that ‘we are never enough’.

Hilaria also shared that every mom knows ‘we just have to suck it up and move on. I want to do my very best to change it for all women, including you and your sisters.

“I named you in honor of happiness and the mothers in our family who came before you. Our name means happy in all languages. A few letters different here and there… same meaning. Hija mía, sometimes we have to lean on happiness, choose the warm and supportive people, because there are so many of them, and bring down the negativity to absorb as little of it as possible.

“May we live happily, Ilaria, and may our names always be a strong feminist memory. I always love you, Mom.’

Hilaria and her husband Alec welcomed Ilaria, their seventh child together, last week. The latest addition makes Alec a father of eight, as the actor also has a daughter, Ireland Baldwin, 26, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Hilaria appears to have moved on from last year’s scandal, where several of her former classmates came forward to confirm that she was raised in Weston, Massachusetts, by American parents with no trace of a foreign accent.

The woman who first exposed the fraud later told The New York Times that it was an “open secret” in Manhattan that Hilaria had faked her parentage, and that she and her friends, “bored” by the pandemic , decided to finally get the secret.

Over the next few days, several videos of Hilaria’s past TV appearances surfaced showing her devotion to a Spanish accent.

In a now infamous Today Show video that surfaced, Hilaria seemed to forget the English word for cucumber.

She finally admitted in a rambunctious video that her real name is Hillary, she was born in Boston, she only spent “part of” her childhood in Spain and clarifies that she is “a white girl”.