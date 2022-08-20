Hilaria Baldwin shows off her growing baby bump in a form-hugging dress while performing a handstand

<!–

Hilaria Baldwin shared a video of her performing a handstand on her Instagram account on Saturday.

In the clip’s caption, the 38-year-old yoga instructor said she “released some pressure off my tailbone” before “putting the kids to bed.”

The media personality is currently expecting to welcome her seventh child with her husband, Alec Baldwin, with whom she already shares six.

Hilaria wore a light beige bodysuit during the making of the video that closely matched her growing baby bump.

Her beautiful light brown hair hung loose as she performed the handstand.

The yoga instructor and her 64-year-old husband first met in the winter of 2011, and started dating that same year.

The 30 Rock star was previously married to Kim Basinger from 1993 to 2002, and the couple share a daughter named Ireland, who is 26 years old.

Hilaria and Alec got engaged in April 2012, and they tied the knot in June.

The happy couple started a family with the birth of their daughter Carmen, who was nine years old, the following year.

The two then welcomed sons Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo and Eduardo, aged seven, five, four and one, into their lives.

The couple later brought in a daughter named Maria Lucia, also a year old, into their family in February.

Hilaria and Alec’s youngest child appeared to have been welcomed via a surrogate mother.

The happy couple announced last March that they were planning to bring another child into their lives.

The couple released a statement in which they People that they were still committed to each other after all the years of marriage they had been through.

‘We have engraved “somos un buen equipo” on our wedding rings. That’s what we always say to each other at home – that we’re a good team,” they said.

Hilaria added that “one of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a large family is how the heart can grow with each new sibling.”

The happy couple closed the statement with a timetable for when their new child would arrive.

They wrote: ‘Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can’t wait to embrace our new little one this fall!’