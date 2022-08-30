Hilaria Baldwin shows off her baby bump in a stunning series of silhouetted black and white photos

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Hilaria Baldwin showed off her growing baby bump in a series of beautiful black and white photos on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old is expecting her seventh child in the coming months, and turned to the famous photographer Drucker Abbey whose work on private portraits of motherhood, babies and family has been featured in publications such as Vogue and Edition.

The yoga teacher appeared to be donning a bra and panties for her intimate photo in which her body appears in silhouette against a white background.

Baby bump: Hilaria Baldwin, 38, showed off her growing baby bump in a series of gorgeous black and white photos by famed photographer Abbey Drucker on Tuesday

At home: here’s the dad in the bathroom of her house posing in her underwear

Her hair had been brushed out of her face and styled straight.

Explaining why she chose to capture these memories, the mother-to-be wrote on Instagram, “7th baby: When people make questions or comments, we often go to silly and very self-deprecating moments on my part. I like to laugh at myself – so it’s all right… keep my wits about me.’

“All jokes aside, I’m thankful for this experience though,” she continued.

“I know all too well the joys and the losses, the beauty and the sorrow that motherhood brings.

Intimate: The mother of six is ​​expecting her seventh child in the coming months with husband Alec Baldwin, 64. It turned out that she chose a black bra and panties to wear in the intimate photos

Blessed: When writing about her current pregnancy, the yoga teacher said: ‘I am so blessed to experience this over and over’

“I have learned to respect and embrace the beautiful, the hard, the awkward, the magical and the unknown of this incredible process that I am so blessed to experience over and over again.” She tagged the photographer, @motherbyabbeydrucker and @abbydrucker.

Hilaria’s oldest daughter, Carmen, nine, was involved in the photo shoot, and you can see her hand tenderly touching her mother’s pregnant belly.

Her husband, actor Alex Baldwin, 64, has just found a job that will keep him close to home.

Sister love: Hilaria’s eldest daughter, Carmen, 9, participated in the photo shoot and tenderly touched her mother’s pregnancy belly. The Baldwins are expecting another girl

The Motherless Brooklyn star has been cast in a revival of the play Art on Broadway.

He will appear alongside Tony Shalhoub, 68, and John Leguizamo, 62.

It is the actor’s first role since the fatal incident on the set of Rust, in which a gun the actor was holding fired and killed cameraman Halyna Hutchins in New Mexico.