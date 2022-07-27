Hilaria Baldwin shows off her baby bump in a black crop top and leather leggings on a stroll in NYC

Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin shows off her budding baby bump as she dons a black crop top and figure-hugging leather leggings on a walk in New York City.

Prior to the impending birth of her seventh child with husband Alec Baldwin, the 38-year-old was seen in her tummy enjoying a stroll through her Tribeca neighborhood.

For her relaxed outing, she wore a large Louis Vuitton tote bag on her shoulder, a green flannel on her arm, silver earrings and a pair of light brown sandals.

The yoga instructor let her light brown locks fall over her shoulders in loose waves and a glamorous makeup look consisting of blush and layers of mascara.

Earlier this month, she gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek at the latest ‘Baldwinito’ to join her family.

The Mom Brain podcast host posted a 3D and 4D ultrasound of her baby girl on her Instagram account.

“It’s not surprising that Alec and I are making a very Baldwinito baby…once again (laughing, crying emoji) (heart emoji),” she captioned the photo. ‘There she is!!!’

Alec and Hilaria announced their ‘surprise’ baby news in March this year, five months after his fatal Rust shooting that killed Ukrainian cameraman Halyna Hutchins.

Hilaria posted an adorable video featuring the whole family, as they can be seen in the clip giving advice to their little sister along the way.

Alec and Hilaria are the proud parents of sons Eduardo, 22 months, Romeo, four, Leonardo, five, and Rafael, seven, and daughters Carmen, eight, and Lucia, one.

The Academy Award-nominated actor also has a 26-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The former couple, who married in August 1993, separated in December 2000 and finalized their divorce in September 2002.

In June, his wife shared an ultrasound of their daughter with the caption: ‘Latest Baldwinita says ‘hi’ [sparkle emoji].’

The lovebirds celebrated 10 years of marriage by posting gushing tributes to her Instagram accounts.

’10 years filled with so many babies, laughter, tears, frustration, breakthroughs, passion, fear, joy… and everything in between that our lives bring. Happy Birthday Alec,” Hilaria captioned a photo of her beaming at her beauty in a church.

Meanwhile, Alec commemorated their milestone with a photo of Hilaria kissing their son.

Happy 10th birthday to a person who taught me many things and gave me gifts that normally come in 100 lifetimes.

‘Life is hard. Marry well, I say,” he captioned the post.