Hilaria Baldwin says Alec and she are ‘NOT OKAY” after the tragic Rust shooting

Hilaria Baldwin openly admitted that she and her husband, Alec Baldwin, are “not okay” after the tragic Rust shooting during a preview interview with Additional published Friday.

The yoga instructor, 38, tearfully declared: ‘We can’t be okay. Nobody’s okay.’ The emotional statement came just over a year after cameraman Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on set on Oct. 21, 2021, due to a live ammunition wad pistol accidentally fired while in the hands of 64-year-old Baldwin.

The mother of seven went on to say, “It was and is a tragedy no one could have ever imagined.”

Hilaria sat in a chair with city skyscrapers stretched out behind her through a large window during the interview.

The businesswoman put on an all-black ensemble and listened intently to the interviewer who asked how the Baldwin family were doing after the fatal shooting.

At first the podcaster was silent as she took a deep breath, then replied in a cracking voice, “We’re not well.”

Shortly after the tragedy, Alec was involved in a “wrongful death” lawsuit brought by Halyna’s family, which included her husband, Matthew. Earlier this year, in October, both parties reached a settlement.

The 30 Rock actor shared the news on Instagram, writing in the caption, “During this difficult process, everyone has maintained a specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son.”

“We are grateful to everyone who helped resolve this tragic and painful situation,” he concluded.

According to PeopleMatthew himself had released a statement: “We all believe that Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I’m grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s latest work.”

Also in October, the actor posted a tribute to Halyna on Instagram on the one-year anniversary of her tragic death, captioning it simply, “One year ago today…”

Last month in November, Alec officially sued Rust crew members and the gunsmith for negligence and for supplying a prop gun loaded with ammunition.

According to The New York Timesthe lawsuit read: “This tragedy happened because live bullets were delivered to the set and loaded into the gun.”

While in no way comparable, Baldwin must live with the immense grief and consequent emotional, physical and financial toll caused by the negligent conduct, insurance and surveillance of cross-suspects leaving him with a loaded weapon. put in hand. the lawsuit continued.

“And led him, Hutchins, and everyone else on set to believe that his targeted use of the weapon was safe.” In addition to the shooting cameraman, a producer on the set, Joel Souza, was also shot and injured.

In December last year, two months after the tragedy, Alec opened up candidly interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

Alec had stated that he “didn’t pull the trigger” while on set at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Sante Fe. “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger, never.”

In March this year, he also followed legal filings in which he denied having any responsibility in the fatal shooting, according to The New York Post.

After the tragic death of Hutchins on the set of Rust last year, Hilaria has continued to support her husband.

In July, the podcast host shared a lengthy post emotionally expressing how “grateful” she was for Alec.

She told her husband to “turn the volume down on the darkness and negativity,” and that it was easier, “now more than ever to slander people and pick cherries and bits taken out of context, ‘opinions’ or complete fabrications.’

Hilaria also added that “enemies” tried to “destroy him.” The star went on to write, “I’m the one you see in your dark moments… the human moments,” and that, “Love you so much, AB, we’re here to lean on you and feel safe.”

In August, she shared another heartfelt message to the actor, typing, “I’m not going anywhere. Take all the time to be sad. I’m here.’

Two months after welcoming their seventh child, the duo dressed to impress while attending the American Museum of Natural History’s 2022 Museum Gala in NYC on Thursday.

During the preview interview with Extra, which will be broadcast in full on Monday 5 December, their large family was briefly discussed.

“I’d say we’re done, but I said we’re done with six,” Hilaria revealed as she held her two-month-old daughter.

“But Alec still has his part to play. So if he doesn’t do his part, sometimes things can happen,” the entrepreneur added.