Hilaria Baldwin references fake heritage scandal in a post about son saying ‘vegetables’ in Spanish

Hilaria Baldwin shared a photo of her and son Romeo on Wednesday, explaining that they had a funny misunderstanding about the pronunciation of “vegetables.”

The yoga instructor, 38, documented the verbal exchange she had with her four-year-old on Instagram after asking her to teach him how to pronounce the word as she tried to teach him. how to say “vegetables” in spanish instead.

The snap comes more than a year after Hilaria apologized for faking her Hispanic ancestry and was forced to confess that she was born in Boston and called Hillary, after years of claiming that Mallorca was her hometown and that she was only in the US. had arrived at the age of 19.

On a text overlay on the photo, Hilaria wrote that after Romeo asked her how to say vegetables, she replied, “Green vegetables.’

But he replied, “No in English,” which prompted her to reply that he already said it in English.

“But I say: Vegeta-Balls…How do I not say ‘balls’,” he apparently asked, to which she replied: “Be proud of your own pronunciation…makes you…speak freely…and you copy your mom and her own code-swapping talk,” she joked, adding a laughing emoji.

Hilaria appeared to have moved on from last year’s scandal, where several of her former classmates came forward to confirm that she was raised in Weston, Massachusetts, by American parents without a hint of a foreign accent.

The woman who first exposed the fraud later told The New York Times that it was an “open secret” in Manhattan that Hilaria had faked her parentage, and that she and her friends, “bored” by the pandemic , decided to finally get the secret.

Over the next few days, several videos of Hilaria’s past TV appearances surfaced showing her devotion to a Spanish accent.

In a now infamous Today Show video that surfaced, Hilaria seemed to forget the English word for cucumber.

After her American heritage was revealed, Hilaria apologized, saying she “should have been clearer” about her connection to Spanish culture.

Hilaria appeared to be in a contemplative mood and also took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a black and white photo of her with husband Alec Baldwin, 64, cuddling in bed, along with a lengthy caption.

“To enter your world and become your person was both a joy and an eye-opening experience. How many wonderful moments, meeting incredible people, doing great experiences and starting a family. I am forever grateful. Every day.’

“The dark part is seeing behind the curtain how some of this ‘business’ can function and the blows and sacrifices someone in the public eye takes to stand up for what they believe and help others,” she wrote. .

“Enemies of these missions are trying to destroy you, to delegitimize your voice and purpose. This isn’t a new tactic… it’s as old as history… but how easy it is now more than ever to slander people and mix up disjointed strands, “opinions” or complete fabrications. And how some people believe it or keep silent out of fear.’

She continued: ‘Alec, how often do we look at each other and say, take a deep breath, in this together, carry on for the good of what we believe. Somos un buen equipo. How many times have I seen people stop you and thank you for your philanthropy in the arts, your work with children, your fight for our environment and yes, we all know: our politics.’

“People see how hard you fight for what you believe is right. And we are grateful. Listen to these voices..turn down the volume for the darkness and negativity. I’m the one you see in your dark moments… the human moments – away from movie stardom and the public figure people so quickly elevate or carry out.”

“My empathy for your humanity is endless…unfortunately, having experienced the dehumanization myself, (another old tactic for going after your enemy’s husband)…leads us to the moments where we think, how many the more can a body and a mind take before we succumb to the psychological torture?’

Hilaria closed the caption, writing, “I don’t know the ending of our stories, but I do know that while we’re alive, I want you to hear over time how much we see and appreciate you. And we know you carry a considerable burden, to use the privileged place of your public vote for good. Not everyone with your privilege chooses this path. And we know it’s hard. So many love you, AB, we are here for you to lean on and feel safe.’

The couple are parents to sons Eduardo, 20 months, Romeo, three, Leonardo, five, and Rafael, six, and daughters Carmen, eight, and Maria Lucia, 15 months, and are currently awaiting the upcoming birth of their seventh child.