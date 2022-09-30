Hilaria Baldwin proves she has already lost the weight from 7th child

Hilaria Baldwin has shown that she has already lost a lot of weight from her seventh child, whom she welcomed just a week ago on September 22.

In a clip shared on Friday, she could be seen on the left when heavily pregnant.

On the right you could see Alec Baldwin’s wife in the same pose but without her pregnant belly. She also seemed a bit slimmer overall in her black outfit.

Before and after: Hilaria Baldwin has shown that she has already lost a lot of weight from her seventh child, whom she welcomed just a week ago, on September 22. In a clip shared on Friday, she could be seen on the left when she was heavily pregnant. On the right you could see Alec Baldwin’s wife in the same pose but without her pregnant belly.

His seventh child is daughter Ilaria.

The post opens with the black-clad mom-to-be doing leg raises before turning to show off her baby bump as she reaches up, lifting her hips off the ground.

The video then shows the mother of seven in a different room, wearing the same black outfit and striking the same poses, with her newborn baby by her side.

Pregnancy exercises: Baldwin is seen pregnant with her child here while raising her legs

Stretching: The mother of seven wrote: ‘I finish my pregnancies and start my postpartum healing with similar exercises, to strengthen my pelvic floor. Slow and steady… it’s not a suggestion for others, just sharing what I do in my life, my body’

Just a week after giving birth, her body looks fit and toned as she lovingly kisses her baby on the head at the end of the video.

Friday’s lengthy caption read: “I posted this first video on August 30th and the video it merges with is September 30th, a week after Ilaria was born.”

‘I am ending my pregnancies and beginning my postpartum healing with similar exercises, to strengthen my pelvic floor. Slow and steady… not a suggestion to others, just sharing what I do in my life, my body.

‘The most natural thing for my body is to keep flowing, circulating. Within reason and always listening to her and honoring her. I sped it up to get the idea…moving my body with my baby, when she was in and now that she’s out.’

On Wednesday, Hilaria, who shares a name similar to her daughter’s, revealed that their names mean “happy” in Spanish.

Before the body: The expectant mother showed off her baby bump as she reached up, lifting her hips off the ground

Beautiful Body – Just a week after giving birth, your body looks fit and toned with your baby close by

On Thursday morning, Hilaria posted a video of her daughter curled up in a blanket and hiccupping to a sentimental piano that served as her soundtrack.

Hilaria and her husband Alec welcomed Ilaria, their seventh child together, last week.

The latest addition makes Alec the father of eight children, as the actor also has a daughter, Ireland Baldwin, 26, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Ms. Baldwin appears to have moved on from last year’s scandal, where several of her former classmates confirmed that she was raised in Weston, Massachusetts, by American parents without a hint of a foreign accent.

Mommy looks great: ‘The most natural thing for my body is to keep flowing, circulating. Within reason and always listening to her and honoring her. I sped it up to get the idea…moving my body with my baby, when she was in and now that she’s out’

Little blessing: Hilaria affectionately kisses her baby on the head at the end of the video

The woman who first exposed the fraud later told The New York Times that it was an ‘open secret’ in Manhattan that Hilaria had faked her inheritance, and that she and her friends, ‘bored’ by the pandemic, decided to finally expose it. the secret.

In the days that followed, several videos of Hilaria’s past television appearances resurfaced showing her commitment to a Spanish accent.

In a now-infamous Today Show video that surfaced, Hilaria seemed to forget the English word for cucumber.

She ended up admitting in a rambling video that her real name is Hillary, she was born in Boston, she only spent ‘part’ of her childhood in Spain and clarified that she is ‘a white girl’.

Baby number seven! Hilaria and her husband Alec Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together last week.