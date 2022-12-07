Hilaria Baldwin joins husband Alec at Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

Hilaria Baldwin had all eyes on her on Tuesday as she and husband Alec Baldwin made a grand entrance at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala in New York City.

The 38-year-old yoga instructor, who gave birth just two months ago, showed off her amazingly slim figure in a sizzling red dress on the event’s red carpet.

She and Alec were among the guests of honor at the ceremony – honoring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – as the 64-year-old actor was on hand to officiate the event.

Hilaria’s striking dress was enlivened with a neckline decorated with thick red fabric flowers.

The sleeveless look consisted of spaghetti straps and a short skirt that stopped just above her knees and emphasized her slender legs.

The podcaster elevated her 5ft4in stature with a pair of shimmering gold stilettos with pointy toes.

She completed her look by styling her dark locks with a center parting and pulling them back tightly into a low-hanging bun.

Alec looked smart in a classic charcoal suit, which he paired with a white shirt and a textured burgundy tie.

The New York City-based couple were also joined on the red carpet by Kerry Kennedy, 63, one of the daughters of the late Robert F. Kennedy and his wife Ethel.

Kerry, who was married to disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo from 1990 to 2005, looked effortlessly elegant in a sleeveless black satin dress.

The look was enlivened by beaded black floral designs at the bottom of her skirt.

The Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala honors “exemplary leaders in government, business, advocacy and entertainment who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to social change and worked to protect and advance equality, justice and human rights,” said the organization website.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were among this year’s honorees, along with Siri’s co-founder and managing partner Frank Baker, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, Invenergy founder and CEO Michael Polsky and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The late NBA star and civil rights icon Bill Russell, who passed away earlier this year, is also being honored with a posthumous award.

Alec’s emceeing stint at the ceremony comes after he accidentally shot cameraman Halyna Hutchins on the set of his western film Rust, which he produces and stars in.

While her death is still under investigation, Baldwin and his fellow producers on the project have already settled a wrongful death lawsuit against Hutchins’ widower, which will result in him being added to the film as a producer.

In an interview with Extra on Monday, Hilaria shared how her difficult conversation about the shooting went with her two oldest children: Carmen, nine, and Rafael, seven.

“There’s no way you can explain this, because it’s terrible. It’s terrible!’ she said of the shooting. “I thought I’d do this without Alec and he said, ‘No, I can’t be a coward. I have to be there.'”

The knowledge of the terrible event was difficult for the eldest daughter of the couple to process.

“And when I told them… Carmen started saying to me, ‘Why are you telling me this?’… She said, ‘I don’t want to know,’” Hilaria recalled.

“She used the word ‘unknowing’, and Alec said, ‘I want to unknow too’, I think everyone wants to unknow…because it’s real,” she continued.

“We can go ahead and talk about gun safety on sets, and try to figure out how this crazy thing happened, and we can go ahead and honor Halyna,” Hilaria added.

“We can remember her, carry on her legacy for her, for her family and we can care for everyone who is still here and has been extraordinarily damaged by this terrible tragedy. That’s all we can do, but we can’t unknow it.’

She also added that she was concerned about how her husband was handling the knowledge of his involvement in Hutchins’ death.

‘I’m worried about him… I mean, can you imagine? Nobody can. There was so much confusion trying to understand what had happened,” she said.

However, Baldwin seemed to get by as he put on a cheerful face during the ceremony.