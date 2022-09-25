Hilaria Baldwin is ‘exhausted and happy’ as she shares another glimpse of newborn daughter

Hilaria Baldwin is ‘exhausted and happy’ after welcoming her seventh child with husband Alec Baldwin.

The yoga instructor, 38, shared with fans another glimpse of her newborn child, a daughter named Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin, on her Instagram Stories on Sunday morning, just days after giving birth.

The new mom beamed blissfully at the camera as she rocked her slumbering child.

Her bundle of joy looked extra precious in a pink polka dot outfit and a puffball hat.

Hilaria gave birth to Ilaria on Thursday and shared the big baby news with fans on her Instagram account on Saturday.

‘She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our little dream come true, ilaria catalina irena,” the star wrote in the caption below a video montage of photos and clips.

Hilaria shared the date of birth in the caption ‘9-22-22’ and the baby’s weight: ‘6lbs 13oz.’

She also gave an update on their health, writing, “Both she and I are happy and healthy.”

Of the other six children she shares with Alec, she wrote, “Her Baldwinito siblings spend the day bonding and welcoming her into our home.”

‘Lots of love to all of you. We are so happy to celebrate this great news with you,” the author concluded.

Proud Dad: Alec was pictured in the adorable montage that showed the baby’s footprint in black ink on his forearm

Hilaria looked overjoyed at the photos and held the little one to her chest on the hospital bed.

Proud daddy Alec was also pictured in the adorable montage that showed the baby’s footprint in black ink on his forearm

In ten years of marriage, Alec and Hilaria have welcomed Carmen, nine, Rafael, seven, Leonardo, six, Romeo, four, Edu, two, and Marilu, one.

Introductions: Hilaria’s Insta Stories were full of sweet pictures of Ilaria’s older siblings rocking the newest addition to their family

Bundle of joy: The proud mother of seven also posted a solo shot of her swaddled baby napping peacefully, apparently coming home from the hospital

Hilaria’s Insta stories were full of sweet pictures of Ilaria’s older siblings rocking the newest addition to their family.

One particularly heartbreaking photo showed Hilaria holding her newborn as Carmen snuggled up against her and watched her little sister.

The proud mother of seven also posted a solo shot of her swaddled baby napping peacefully, apparently coming home from the hospital.

Hilaria joyfully revealed she was pregnant with her newest baby in March, and in May she and Alec announced they were having a girl.

“We have engraved ‘somos un buen equipo’ on our wedding rings,” the couple said People during the announcement of Hilaria’s latest pregnancy. “That’s what we always say to each other at home – that we’re a good team.”

Hilaria wrote on her Instagram page after she became pregnant with Ilaria: “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we are more than happy with this surprise.”

Before Edu and Marilu were born, Hilaria tragically suffered two miscarriages, one at nine weeks and one at four months.

Just a few months after Hilaria gave birth to Edu in September 2020, she and Alec reportedly gave birth to Lucia via a surrogate mother.

Alec also shares a 26-year-old daughter named Ireland with his first wife Kim Basinger, with whom he had an infamously rancorous divorce.

His and Hilaria’s baby joy comes at a turbulent time for Alec, who is still suffering the consequences of the infamous Rust shooting.

Last November, Alec accidentally shot and killed cameraman Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun on the set of Rust, a western he starred in and helped produce.

Proud Daddy: While little Ilaria is her mother’s seventh child, she is baby number eight for Alec, who also has a daughter from his first marriage

As a result, he faces multiple legal issues, including a wrongful death lawsuit brought by Halyna’s next of kin.

Hilaria, who had her own scandal in 2020 when it was revealed that she had faked her Spanish heritage, recently celebrated her 10-year anniversary with Alec.

When she announced her latest pregnancy amid Alec’s legal crisis, she stated that their new baby was a “blessing and a gift in such uncertain times.”