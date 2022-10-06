Alec Baldwin’s second wife, Hillary “Hilaria” Thomas, shared three Instastories on Wednesday about their newborn daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin.

The first after in which the 38-year-old Boston resident – with 983K followers – breastfed their seventh child early in the morning for the millionth time.

In the afternoon Hilaria shared a video of herself as she stroked Ilaria’s head with her long gel manicure, captioned, “Moe and you make me happy.”

Baldwin’s little baby – wearing pink polka dot sweatshirts – turns two weeks old this Thursday.

In the evening, the flexible yogi announced that “Baby Ila loves to bathe” in the sink while her nine-year-old daughter Carmen Gabriela gave the child a “spa foot massage.”

Hilaria and the 63-year-old Oscar nominee enlist two nannies to help them care for their eight ‘Baldwinitos’ – including son Rafael, 7; son Leonardo, 6; son Romeo, 4; son Edward, 2; and daughter Lucía, 18 months.

The culture vulture has defiantly remained “culturally fluid” and “multi” after fooling the world as early as 2011 by being “born and raised in Mallorca, Spain.”

On Wednesday, Alec and other producers of the movie Rust settled a civil wrongful death lawsuit brought against them by the late Halyna Hutchins’ widow, Matthew.

‘Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained a specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s [nine-year-old] son,” Baldwin wrote Instagram.

“We are grateful to everyone who has contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”

Production of the ill-fated western will resume in January with Matthew Hutchins on board as executive producer and Joel Souza (who was shot in the arm) back as director.

“I have no interest in blaming or assigning blame,” Hutchins said in a statement.

“We all believe that Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s latest work.”

However, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies recently indicated she was “ready” to file criminal charges against four people, including Alec, who handed over his cell phone as evidence.

In August, the FBI concluded that the Pietta .45 Long Colt Single Action Army revolver that killed the Ukrainian cameraman, aged 42, on October 21, could not have fired without Baldwin pulling the trigger.

The podcaster Here’s The Thing alleges that Halyna ordered him to point the gun at her and denied responsibility to ABC News in December by saying, “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger, never”

The podcaster Here’s The Thing claims that Halyna ordered him to point the gun at her and denied responsibility for ABC news said in December, “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger, never.”

Since then, Alec bought a 50-acre ranch in Vermont for $1.75 million, sold his New York lake house for $530K, and put his $1.75 million home in East Hampton on the market for $29 million.

In terms of acting, Baldwin then plays himself opposite his Blue Jasmine co-star Cate Blanchett in Todd Field’s psychological drama Tár, which finally hits US theaters this Friday.