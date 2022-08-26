Hilaria Baldwin gives fans a baby bump update as she dons a black top in a quick mirror selfie

Hilaria Baldwin posted a photo to her Instagram earlier on Friday to show fans and followers her growing baby bump.

The yoga instructor, 38, is in her third trimester and will soon be welcoming a baby girl into the world.

The hardworking mom and her husband, Alec Baldwin, 64, already have six children together and are beyond excited that baby number seven is on the way.

Baby on the way: Hilaria Baldwin, 38, shared a photo to her Instagram story on Friday to show off her growing baby bump in her third trimester

The author in the photo was wearing a long-sleeved top and black, stretchy bottoms.

Hilaria turned out to be a fan of the briefs and wrote a short caption and typed, “Why should we ever wear any other underwear?” She added a smiling emoji at the end.

The mother of six, soon to be seven, could be seen using her phone to snap a clear mirror selfie in front of her nearly 1 million fans and followers on Instagram.

Updates: The yoga instructor shared an additional update that both she and her baby are healthy on her Instagram story

Hilaria has been keeping fans up to date throughout her pregnancy and recently informed her followers on a previous Instagram story on Thursday of some good news.

Baby update is she’s doing well there! Pregnancy is going well,” she typed, showing some pink hearts.

The entrepreneur suffered two miscarriages in 2019, one in April, followed by another loss later that same year in November.

According to PeopleHilaria said in an earlier post that she still thinks, ‘about the babies I lost every day’.

Excited: The author and her family are all more than excited to welcome baby number seven to the Baldwin family

Staying active: Hilaria shares photos and videos of herself still practicing yoga during her pregnancy

On an Instagram after she previously shared in May, Hilaria expressed the excitement her entire family feels about welcoming a new baby into the Baldwin family.

“I feel so much joy when I look at these children, who are filled with love and the most simple, kind wisdom. Hearing them speak their words is one of my greatest gifts in life.’

“Join us in honoring this very little independent person who is growing inside me,” she added.

Celebration! The Baldwins recently celebrated their daughter Carmen’s ninth birthday together

Support: Hilaria has spoken out about her support for her husband, Alec, following the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust last year in October 2021

Aside from preparing to welcome another baby girl, Hilaria has also expressed support for her husband after the tragic Rust shooting.

Alec is still waiting to hear if he will be charged with the death of cameraman Halyna Hutchins, which took place in October 2021.

In a recent Instagram post of a photo with Hilaria’s hand holding her husband’s, she typed a short caption. ‘I’m going nowhere. Take all the time to be sad. I’m here.’

Her husband responded in the comment section, typing, “I never realized how something like this could unfold like this. Everyone on that set knows what happened. Everybody. And yet the coverage in the press has largely overcome all of that.’

“Although there are only two real victims in this case, I find it difficult to bear the urging of so many that I woke up that day and violated every safety procedure I had learned in 40 years.”

“All the while, the question of where the live ammunition came from remains unanswered,” he added, discussing the tragic day. The actor then expressed his gratitude for his wife. “If it weren’t for you, I can’t imagine what life would be like now.”