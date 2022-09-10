Hiker found dead after he went looking for water for his girlfriend

A hiker who disappeared on Sunday while searching for water for his parched girlfriend in California’s Gaviota State Park has been found dead by authorities. The body of Tim Sgrignoli, 29, was found Thursday morning after a four-day search and rescue operation off a trail near Santa Barbara, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.

Sgrignoli, a Ventura resident and software engineer, had been hiking the Gariota Hot Springs trail in the Ynez Mountains with his girlfriend over the weekend when she began to suffer mild heat exhaustion on account of the blistering temperatures. The hiker’s girlfriend, whose identity has not been released, was rescued by authorities on Sunday afternoon, but Sgrignoli never returned.

His cause of death has not yet been established but no foul play is suspected and it is thought he likely died of heat exhaustion, dehydration and exposure. It comes as a blistering heat wave continues to bake the western United States, particularly California, Nevada and Arizona. Temperatures in Sacramento tipped 116F on Tuesday – the hottest day ever registered in the California state capital.

Santa Barbara Country Fire Department officers said they received a call around 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon about a couple who were in need of aid on the Gaviota Hot Springs Trail. Spokesperson Scott Safechuck said Sgrignoli remained with his ailing partner until authorities confirmed a rescue helicopter had been dispatched, at which point he decided to go looking for water.

‘This morning, one of the mutual Search and Rescue teams from San Mateo County made the discovery of Mr. Sgrignoli, unfortunately deceased,’ Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Commander Erik Raney told News Channel 3-12. ‘The heat, as far as complications to this search, was the number one issue. The first several days, as you know we had record breaking temperatures.’

By Wednesday morning, Sgrignoli’s family and friends were expressing grave concern on social media at his disappearance and a large group of civilian volunteers hit the trails in a desperate attempt to find the missing hiker.

His older sister, Kym Sgrignoli, wrote on Facebook Wednesday, one day before he was located, that ‘a huge group of family and friends’ were headed to Gaviota Peak and Trespas trails to search, adding that they were ‘still hopeful’ to find him.’ She added: ‘Please continue to pray for us and send positive vibes!’

Search and rescue operatives found the body at around 9 a.m. on Thursday, just 20 feet away from Highway 101 north of the Gaviota tunnel close to the Hot Springs trail. Pictured: Sgrignolia on a previous hike.

Sgrignoli’s death comes as a ‘gifted’ doctor who had recently become a first-time father died after running out of water and getting lost while hiking in Arizona with five others in heat excess of 109F. Authorities confirmed that 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion (pictured) died while hiking near Cave Creek on Monday afternoon. Six people were rescued after Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies received a call at 1:25pm about hikers in trouble at Spur Cross Trailhead Mountain, approximately 40 miles north of Phoenix. The hikers had continued on the trail after running out of water before getting lost, said the Scottsdale Fire Department.

Dishion was among those rescued from the trail, but he later died in hospital from heat exhaustion. The doctor leaves behind a three-month-old daughter called Chloe and his wife, Amy Dishion. The couple moved all over the country before settling in Phoenix, where they had their first child. ‘He was really thoughtful and self-reflective and intelligent and just wanted to help people,’ said his wife, who he met a dozen years ago at a community college in Oregon.

‘One day he looked at me and said: “I think I want to be a doctor.”‘ Since the arrival of his daughter, he hadn’t had much time with his friends and wanted to spend time hiking with them. He promised his wife he would turn back if the weather got too hot, with Amy only learning what had happened when she received a phone call from the hospital.