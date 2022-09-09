Hiker, 29, found dead near a California trail after four-day search

A hiker who disappeared Sunday while searching for water for his dehydrated girlfriend in California’s Gaviota State Park has been found dead by authorities.

Tim Sgrignoli’s body was found Thursday morning after a four-day search and rescue operation on a trail near Santa Barbara, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.

Sgrignoli, a 29-year-old Ventury resident, was hiking the Gariota Hot Springs trail in the Ynez Mountains with his girlfriend over the weekend when the scorching temperatures left her with mild heat exhaustion.

The hiker’s girlfriend, whose identity has not been released, was rescued by authorities on Sunday afternoon, but Sgrignoli never returned.

His cause of death has not yet been established, but no malicious intent is suspected and he is believed to have died from heat exhaustion, dehydration and exposure.

It comes as a blistering heat wave continues to bake the western United States, particularly California, Nevada and Arizona.

Temperatures in Sacramento tipped 116F on Tuesday — the hottest day on record in the California state capital.

Santa Barbara Country Fire Department agents said they received a call around 2 p.m. Sunday about a couple in need of assistance on the Gaviota Hot Springs Trail.

Spokesman Scott Safechuck said Sgrignoli stayed with his ailing partner until authorities confirmed a rescue helicopter had been dispatched, after which he decided to search for water.

“This morning, one of the mutual search and rescue teams from San Mateo County discovered the sadly deceased Mr. Sgrignoli,” Santa Barbara County Sheriff Commander Erik Raney told News Channel 3-12 yesterday.

“The heat, in terms of complications in this search, was the main problem. The first days, as you know, we had record temperatures.’

On Wednesday morning, Sgrignoli’s family and friends expressed deep concern on social media about his disappearance, and a large group of civilian volunteers set out in a desperate attempt to find the missing hiker.

Search and rescue workers found the body around 9 a.m. Thursday, just 20 feet off Highway 101 north of the Gaviota tunnel, close to the Hot Springs trail.

Sgrignoli’s death comes as a “gifted” doctor who recently became a first-time father died after running out of water and getting lost on a hike in Arizona with five others over 109F.

Authorities have confirmed that 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion died Monday afternoon while hiking near Cave Creek.

Six people were rescued after Maricopa County Sheriff’s officers received a call at 1:25 p.m. about hikers in difficulty at Spur Cross Trailhead Mountain, about 40 miles north of Phoenix.

The hikers had continued on the trail after running out of water before getting lost, the Scottsdale Fire Department said.

Dishion was among those rescued from the path, but he later died in hospital from heat exhaustion.

dr. Evan Dishion, who recently became a father, died Monday afternoon while hiking near Cave Creek after his group ran out of water and got lost while hiking in Arizona with five others under three-figure heat.

Six hikers had to be rescued after running out of water at Spur Cross Trailhead Mountain, about 40 miles north of Phoenix

The doctor leaves behind a three-month-old daughter named Chloe and his wife, Amy Dishion.

The couple moved across the country before settling in Phoenix, where they had their first child.

“He was very thoughtful, self-reflective and intelligent and just wanted to help people,” said his wife, whom he met a decade ago with a community colleague in Oregon. “One day he looked at me and said, ‘I think I want to be a doctor.’

He hadn’t had much time with his friends since the arrival of his daughter and wanted to go for a walk with them.

He promised his wife he would return if the weather got too hot, with Amy only learning what had happened when she got a call from the hospital.