Highways worker, 23, killed when 18 ton tree fell and crushed his van at 30mph

A highway worker performing essential work during storm Eunice was tragically killed when an 18-ton tree fell and crushed his van.

Jack Bristow, 23, was in the passenger seat of a flatbed trailer when it was ‘crushed beyond recognition’ by the huge tree in February when winds of 70 miles per hour wreaked havoc in the UK, it was heard on Tuesday.

He had been on his way to perform essential maintenance work and collect traffic light equipment that could have presented a significant danger to the public.

The Mercedes-Benz sprinter van was traveling at between 20 and 30 miles per hour through the town of Alton, Hants. When the tree fell and destroyed his truck, he was killed instantly.

A motorist who was driving behind it when the incident happened described how the van appeared to have hit “a solid wall” because the boom from the tree was so sudden.

The tragedy happened during Storm Eunice, which was considered the worst storm to hit Britain in more than 30 years. It set a new record for the fastest gust of wind recorded in England – 222 mph at The Needles, Isle of Wight.

Road worker Jack Bristow, 23, was tragically killed when an 18-ton tree fell and crushed his van while completing essential work during Storm Eunice

Bristow was in the passenger seat of a flatbed trailer when it was ‘crushed beyond recognition’ by the massive tree in February as winds of 70 miles per hour wreaked havoc in the UK

The investigation into Mr Bristow’s death, held Tuesday in Winchester, Hants, revealed that he had collected traffic management equipment shortly before the accident in February this year.

The young father and colleague Callum Smith had volunteered to do the job earlier that morning when a manager asked him.

He had traveled from the Hooke Highways depot in Oxford to another depot in Woking, Surrey, before completing a job in Alton.

That job was brought back to 9 a.m. because the traffic light and signage would have posed a risk to public safety if not used during the storm, the inquest said.

At around 10 a.m., the Met Office issued a red weather warning advising that only essential travel should take place.

After collecting the equipment, Mr Bristow, from Sutton Courtenay, Oxon, and Mr Smith began to travel back to the depot, the inquest heard.

Eyewitness Michael Brown, who was driving behind the van, told the hearing: “It all happened so fast.

“The tree fell instantly and with precision.

“The van stopped as if it had hit a solid wall.

‘[After the tree had fallen] it was like a jungle and we couldn’t get to the van.’

The Mercedes-Benz sprinter van was traveling at between 30 and 30 miles per hour through the town of Alton, Hants, when the tree toppled and destroyed his truck, killing him instantly.

The tragedy happened during Storm Eunice, which was considered the worst storm to hit Britain in more than 30 years. It set a new record for the fastest gust of wind recorded in England – 222 mph at The Needles, Isle of Wight

A police officer who arrived on the scene described how the van’s cabin had been “crushed beyond recognition” and how a “lifeless” Mr Bristow had suffered “catastrophic head injuries”.

In a statement read to the court, Mr Smith, who was driving the van, revealed that he “never saw the tree begin to fall.”

Both men were then trapped in the stricken vehicle, the investigation heard.

Mr Smith said, “Everything went black. I threw things at Jack to try and get him to respond, but got no response.’

Mr Smith, who is in his twenties, was taken to Southampton General Hospital with ‘serious injuries’ but survived.

Emergency services at the scene estimate that the tree weighed about 18 tons.

After the incident, 40-year-old handyman Oliver Le Besque, who was desperately trying to free Mr Bristow and Mr Smith, said it was a “scene of devastation” with a “river of blood flowing across the road”.

Tragically, Mr Bristow, father of young son Harvey, died on the spot.

Mr Bristow’s mother, Teresa White, told the investigation that her son was a “happy father who loved life.”

A motorist who was driving behind the van when the incident happened described how it appeared to have hit ‘a solid wall’ because the impact of hitting the tree was so sudden

In tribute to Mr Bristow, his family said in a statement: “We are writing this with broken hearts. The loss of a son is something you could ever be prepared for.

“Jack was a much loved son, grandson, friend and father.

“Everybody knew Jack and everybody loved Jack, how could you not. He was a joker, loved to laugh and have fun.

“He lived to the fullest and had done and experienced so much in his young 23 years.

“We are devastated and there are not enough words to describe our pain. But he lives on through his son Harvey. Rest in peace Jack, we love you more than you’ll ever know.’

Area coroner for Hampshire Jason Pegg said: ‘Some could describe this’ [incident] as an act of God.

“It was a matter of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“He would have died instantly.

‘Combined with the heavy rain the day before, gale force winds blew across southern England causing the tree to fall.’

“You all have my sincere condolences,” Mr. Pegg added to the family.