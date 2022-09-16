Highly contagious virus killing rabbits can be transmitted by humans

<!–

More than 14 rabbits have died from a highly contagious virus that can be spread by humans, environmental authorities warn.

Veterinarians in Connecticut and South Carolina this week announced sudden deaths from rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type-2 (RHDV2) in wild herds, with 13 in Connecticut dying within a day of each other.

The virus poses a “serious threat” to rabbits, killing seven in ten of the rabbits it infects, causing them to have nosebleeds, mouths and difficulty breathing.

People cannot contract the virus, experts say, but they can transmit the disease through hands or shoes. Owners are told to wash their hands with warm, soapy water before entering rabbit farms and to avoid letting their pets come into contact with feral rabbits.

The case marks the first time the virus has been discovered in South Carolina. It reached the US in 2018 and has since spread to 19 states on the country’s west and east coasts.

Rabbits are killed by a virus that kills 70 percent of those it infects (fil photo)

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture revealed the sudden die-off in Hartford County, near New York, in wild rabbits — classified as domesticated rabbits that have escaped.

And in South Carolina, the Clemson University Veterinary Diagnostic Center unveiled the RHDV2 diagnosis in the Grenville region, in the northern part of the state.

Both said the remaining members of the herd have now been quarantined in pens to prevent the disease from spreading to other groups.

It is not clear how the rabbits became infected, although the virus can be transmitted through litter, water and hay touched by infected rabbits.

It is known in domestic populations in Connecticut, but has not been previously found in wild herds.

dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University, told DailyMail.com that people are “unaffected” by the disease.

‘It’s just an infection of’ [rabbits],” he said, adding that “humans are not known to be susceptible.”

Rabbits infected with the virus may have lethargy, conjunctivitis, difficulty breathing and bloody noses or mouths.

Death occurs within one day to two weeks after infection.

There is no cure for the disease, with authorities instead relying on prevention methods to stop the spread of the virus.

It is already known in wild rabbit populations in the western United States.

But it has also been found in domestic rabbits on both sides of the country, indicating a risk of it now spreading.

The United States Department of Agriculture recommends that those concerned about spreading the disease to their rabbits should always wash their hands with warm, soapy water before entering their rabbit area.

It also says all equipment must be decontaminated before being returned to the rabbit farm, and any new rabbits added to the flock must be quarantined for 30 days to ensure they don’t have the disease.

Owners should also prevent pets or feral rabbits from coming into contact with each other, and should not allow visitors to handle their rabbits without wearing protective gear, such as gloves and shoe covers.