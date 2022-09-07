Highly classified documents held at Mar-a-Lago contained foreign nuclear secrets
- Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago country club was raided by FBI agents in August
- During their search, agents found documents about other countries’ nuclear capabilities that were so sensitive they were not allowed to view them
- The Washington Post reports that only a few dozen national security officials were aware of the documents’ existence
The nuclear secrets of foreign nations were found by the FBI agents who raided Donald Trump’s home in the Mar-a-Lago country club in August.
The recovered documents required such approval that FBI agents and even senior members of President Joe Biden’s administration were barred from viewing them, according to a new bombshell report from the Washington Post.
The Post report goes on to say that the documents were so sensitive that only a few dozen national security officials knew of their existence.
For his part, ex-President Donald Trump has maintained that the FBI raid was nothing more than a hoax and has even suggested on his Truth Social platform that law enforcement officers planted evidence during the search.
