Highly classified documents held at Mar-a-Lago contained foreign nuclear secrets

The nuclear secrets of foreign nations were found by the FBI agents who raided Donald Trump’s home in the Mar-a-Lago country club in August.

The recovered documents required such approval that FBI agents and even senior members of President Joe Biden’s administration were barred from viewing them, according to a new bombshell report from the Washington Post.

The Post report goes on to say that the documents were so sensitive that only a few dozen national security officials knew of their existence.

For his part, ex-President Donald Trump has maintained that the FBI raid was nothing more than a hoax and has even suggested on his Truth Social platform that law enforcement officers planted evidence during the search.