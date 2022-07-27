Highland Park shooter Robert Crimo is indicted on 117 counts for shooting seven people dead

Seven people were killed in the Highland Park massacre on July 4.

The victims include Stephen Straus, 88; Katherine Goldstein, 64; Jacki Sundheim, 63; Nicholas Toledo Zaragoza, 78; Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, and husband and wife, Irina and Kevin McCarthy, 35 and 37.

On July 6, the Cook County medical examiner’s office revealed that the seventh victim, Uvaldo, died around 8 a.m. at Evanston Hospital. The number of injured victims now stands at 46, ranging in age from 8 to 85 years.

Robert Crimo, 21, appeared in Lake County court on Wednesday after being charged with seven first-degree murders. He is expected to face a slew of other charges and is being held without bail.

Lake County State attorney Eric Rinehart told the court that Crimo had carried out a “calculated and premeditated.” He said Crimo confessed to standing on a roof over the parade route and took aim at people across the street, reloading his Smith & Wesson AR-15 rifle three times.

Police found 83 used casings from the roof.

Irina and Kevin McCarthy, 35 and 37, were the parents of a two-year-old boy, Aiden, who is now an orphan. He was pulled from under his father’s body and cared for by parade-goers.

Nicolas Toledo, 76, was the first victim to be identified. He was a grandfather who visited his family from Mexico. His family said he was shot in the head while sitting in his wheelchair, his blood spattered on them.

Toledo hadn’t wanted to attend the parade, his granddaughter told the New York Times. But because of his disabilities that confined him to a wheelchair, and the insistence of his family to go, he had to come along.

Another victim, Jacki Sundheim, was a… long-time teacher at the North Shore Congregation Israel synagogue. She is survived by her husband Bruce and daughter Leah, the times of Israel reported.

“There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief at Jacki’s death,” the synagogue said in a statement.

Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, who was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the arm and back of the head, died on Wednesday. His wife, Maria, was hit in the head by fragments and his grandson received a gunshot wound to the arm, but is stable.

On July 6, Katherine Goldstein’s daughter Cassie described how her mother was shot in the chest and dropped dead in front of her.

“He shot her in the chest and she fell. And I knew she was dead,” Cassie told “NBC Nightly News.” “So I just told her I loved her, but I couldn’t stop because he was still shooting everyone next to me.”

Katherine Goldstein, pictured left, was one of those killed in the July 4 mass shooting in the Highland Park parade

Steve Straus, 88, (left) was one of seven people killed in the July 4 Highland Park parade massacre. Eduardo Uvaldo, 65, (right) passed away on Wednesday. Family said he was shot in the arm and back of the head

A local doctor who rushed into the massacre described the shooting as “blown up” by the attacker’s powerful weapon.

dr. David Baum, a longtime midwife in Highland Park, attended the parade with his wife and children to watch his two-year-old grandson participate. When the shots rang out and others fled, he rushed into the fray to help the victims.

In an interview with CNNBaum described seeing victims with “war” and “unspeakable” injuries.

“The people who were gone were blown up by that gunfire,” Baum said. “The horrific scene of some of those bodies is unspeakable to the average person.”

“As a doctor, I’ve seen things in ER’s, you know, you see a lot of blood. But the bodies were literally — some of the bodies — there was a dilation of the guts from the power of this gun and the bullets.’

“There was another person who had an unspeakable head injury. Unspeakable,” he told CNN.

“And the wounds I saw — I never served — but those are war wounds. You see that with war victims, not with victims at a parade,” Baum said.

Baum said there were at least three doctors, a nurse and a nurse practitioner, who joined him in treating victims. He recalled paramedics covering up victims they knew were dead on the spot.