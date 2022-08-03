Highest coral cover in central, northern Great Barrier Reef in 36 years

An AIMS marine ecologist surveys the perimeter of a reef through manta drag on the Great Barrier Reef. Credit: TARGET



The northern and central Great Barrier Reef have recorded their largest amount of coral cover since the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) began monitoring 36 years ago.

The AIMS Annual Summary Report on Coral Reef Condition for 2021/22, published today, shows another year of increased coral cover over much of the reef.

In the 87 representative reefs surveyed between August 2021 and May 2022 as part of the AIMS Long-Term Monitoring Program (LTMP), average hard coral cover in the region north of Cooktown has increased to 36% (from 27 % in 2021) and up to 33% in the central Great Barrier Reef (from 26% in 2021).

However, the average coral cover in the southern region (from Proserpine to Gladstone) fell from 38% in 2021 to 34%.

AIMS CEO Dr. Paul Hardisty said the results in the northern and central regions are a sign that the reef can still recover, but the loss of coral cover in the southern region shows how dynamic the reef was.

“A third of the increase in coral cover we recorded in 2020/21 in the south was lost last year due to ongoing crown-of-thorns outbreaks,” he said.

“This shows how vulnerable the reef is to the ongoing acute and severe disturbances that are more frequent and lasting.”

dr. Hardisty said the increased frequency of massive coral bleaching events was “uncharted territory” for the reef, with this year’s fourth bleaching event in seven years and the first to occur during a La Niña.

“In our 36 years of monitoring the condition of the Great Barrier Reef, we have not seen bleaching events so close together,” he said.

“Every summer the reef is at risk of temperature stress, bleaching and possible mortality and our understanding of how the ecosystem responds to that is still evolving.

“The 2020 and 2022 bleaching events, while extensive, did not reach the intensity of the 2016 and 2017 events and as a result we have seen less mortality. These latest results show that the reef can still recover in periods without intense disturbances. “

AIMS team leader of the monitoring program, Dr. Mike Emslie, said the results for 2022 build on the increase in coral cover reported for 2021, with most of the increase being driven by fast-growing Acropora corals.

“These corals are particularly vulnerable to wave damage, such as that caused by high winds and tropical cyclones,” he said.

“They are also highly susceptible to coral bleaching, when water temperatures reach high levels, and are favored prey for crown-of-thorns starfish. This means that a large increase in hard coral cover can be quickly offset by disturbances on reefs where Acropora corals predominate. “

dr. Emslie said climate change was the cause of increasingly frequent and prolonged marine heat waves.

“The peak of the most recent bleaching event in March occurred when the accumulated heat stress caused widespread bleaching, but not extensive mortality,” he said.

“The increasing frequency of warming ocean temperatures and the magnitude of massive bleaching events highlights the critical threat climate change poses to all reefs, especially while crown-of-thorns outbreaks and tropical cyclones are also occurring. Future disruption could reduce the perceived recovery in a short time.”

Background

The AIMS Long-Term Monitoring Program (LTMP) 36-year dataset is the largest, longest, and most comprehensive source of information on the health of the Great Barrier Reef. It helps determine long-term trends in the condition of coral communities in the reef.

The percentage of hard coral cover describes the part of the reef that is covered with living hard coral. In 2021-22, most of the reefs surveyed had between 10 and 50 percent.

Bleaching is a coral’s response to stressful conditions such as heat. During bleaching, the coral animal loses its symbiotic algae and pigments, turning it white and possibly dying. Corals can survive a bleaching event, but they are under more stress.

Provided by the Australian Institute of Marine Science