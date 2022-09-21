Higher interest costs push UK public borrowing to twice expected level

UK public finances gave new Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng a difficult backdrop to his mini-budget on Friday, with government borrowing rising to twice the levels the independent fiscal watchdog had expected for August.

The public sector borrowed £11.8 billion over the month. In May, the Office for Budget Responsibility estimated the figure to be just £6 billion.

With the chancellor set to reveal the cost of the energy support package and major permanent tax cuts on Friday, these numbers will underscore market concerns that the Liz Truss government is taking major risks with the sustainability of public finances.

The data did not show that a slowdown in economic growth was boosting credit, with central government tax receipts of £69.6 billion only slightly below the OBR’s forecast of £70.5 billion.

Instead, government spending was higher than expected. Interest payments on debt, coupled with higher inflation, were £8.2bn, well ahead of the expected £4.9bn, and other government spending also outperformed forecasts.

Recommended

During her visit to the US on Tuesday, Liz Truss said she wanted to cut taxes further to boost growth, and aides have not denied reports that the government is considering cuts in stamp duties on top of cuts to national insurance and rolling back plans. to raise corporate tax rates.

This major fiscal easing will bring the Bank of England on the ground to determine how much it will increase inflationary pressures and how much faster it will have to raise interest rates from the current 1.75 percent. The financial markets expect it to rise above 4 percent by the summer of next year.