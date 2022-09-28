Higher England match fees could stop player exodus, claims Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter

Exeter rugby director Rob Baxter has suggested increasing match fees for England players could reduce the risk of them losing to France or Japan.

Baxter spoke after the confirmation that his team’s number 8, Sam Simmonds, will move to Montpellier, France, before the start of next season.

Saracen boss Mark McCall said Simmonds’ move was “worrying” for the Gallagher Premiership.

Exeter and England No. 8 Sam Simmonds will join France’s Montpellier next season

Baxter said his player went ahead with Exeter’s blessing, but said looking at how much the country’s international stars are paid could be one way to ensure more don’t follow in Simmonds’ footsteps.

England’s male players receive a fee of £25,000 each time they play a Test.

“There’s another argument that if England paid them more per game, that’s another way to bridge the gap. Players add up the whole package,” Baxter said.

Rugby director Rob Baxter said Simmonds moved on with Exeter’s blessing

“That will cause some discussion as English players are paid quite well compared to some other countries.”

Three England players who will remain in place are Freddie Steward, Jack van Poortvliet and George Martin, all of whom have agreed new Leicester deals.

Steward has quickly become England’s first-choice fullback, while scrum half Van Poortvliet went on a breakout tour of Australia in July.

England’s Red Roses, who are currently in New Zealand for their World Cup bid, have confirmed they will host France at Twickenham in a standalone match at the end of next season’s Women’s Six Nations.