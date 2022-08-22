High there! Pint-sized actor Tom Hollander is left in the shade by lanky cyclist

<!–

He has admitted that being on screen has made him more self-conscious about his height.

So it’s fair to assume that Tom Hollander, who stands at 5ft 5, may have felt a little uncomfortable in this real-life scene.

The 54-year-old Bafta Prize winner was spotted last Thursday knocking down a passerby who was belittling him in height in Notting Hill, west London.

Tom Hollander didn’t even come up to the stranger’s shoulder – who appeared to be over six feet tall

The cyclist appeared to see Tom checking on him – and perhaps wondered why his face looked familiar

Tom Hollander (left) with Tom Hiddlestone (right), pictured in The Night Manager

Hollander, who wore a gray jacket over a plain white t-shirt with brown pants and a gray flat cap, stared from top to bottom at the cyclist, who was more than six feet tall.

The pair then shared awkward eye contact as the actor walked past him on his afternoon stroll.

Hollander has enjoyed a successful acting career, starring in comedy The Thick of It and Pirates of the Caribbean, and has been dubbed a “pint-sized virtuoso.”

But he says being an actor has made him much more aware of his height.

He said, ‘I’ve never thought of myself as small. Being an actor has made me much more aware of it than I otherwise would have been.”