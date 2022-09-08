High-speed rail connecting Sydney to Newcastle and Brisbane to Melbourne could become a reality

<!–

High-speed trains connecting Sydney to Newcastle and Melbourne to Brisbane could be more than a castle in the air, according to a plan announced by the federal government.

A proposal to create a high-speed rail authority tasked with starting the large, long-term infrastructure project was presented to parliament on Thursday.

A national high-speed network would allow passengers to travel at more than 250 kilometers per hour between major cities and key regional cities.

A council made up of experts from the rail and infrastructure sector will oversee the new authority, which will provide independent advice to governments on planning and delivery.

It will also be the lead agency to coordinate the project with states and territories.

But the first priority will be to plan a connection from Sydney to Newcastle, backed by an initial federal pledge of $500 million, Infrastructure Minister Catherine King says.

“The time is now, we must stop procrastinating and take action to actually deliver high-speed trains,” she told parliament.

“This is a long-term project with significant benefits and it is not just a political cycle, but a focus on Australia’s future.”

Initially, the authority is working with the NSW government on the Sydney to Newcastle section, but will also plan for high-speed trains connecting Brisbane and Melbourne with stops in Canberra, Sydney and regional centres.

‘A network of high-speed trains along Australia’s east coast will truly be a transformation project that could touch the lives of all Australians,’ said Ms King.