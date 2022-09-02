High school teacher finds fossil of animal in Canada that is older than the dinosaurs

A high school teacher who took her dog for a walk along the coast of Prince Edward Island, Canada, discovered fossilized remains of an unknown animal that roamed the Earth 300 million years ago — about 50 million years earlier than the dinosaurs.

The fossil has not yet been identified, but John Calder, a geologist and paleontologist working on the case, suspects it may be some type of lizard or a close relative.

Calder told CBC that such discoveries come every “50 or 100 years” and that this “could be a unique fossil in the tree of life … of the evolution of amphibians, reptiles, mammals before us,” he said. continued.

High school teacher Lisa St. Coeur Cormier, 36, saw something sticking out of the reddish-colored dirt, and on a closer look realized it was a rib cage—then she saw the appendix and skull. The discovery was made in eastern Canada

Dinosaurs are thought to have lived about 245 million years ago and went extinct 66 million years ago.

The creatures that previously roamed the Earth were largely sharks, bony fishes, arthropods, amphibians, reptiles, and synapsids.

The fossil found on the beach is small, over two feet long, but still contains incredible detail that helped researchers determine that it lived long before the dinosaurs.

“This is early in the evolution of amphibian reptiles, and they branch out,” Calder said. CBC.

The fossil is small, measuring just over two feet, but still contains incredible detail. Depicted are the ribs of the creature

‘And so it becomes a real puzzle. It will probably take a good year to figure out the identity of this thing.

Very few pre-dinosaur fossils have been discovered, so eventually the one on the beach could be a completely new species.

Cormier said she’s excited about this rare discovery because it’s her chance to make a mark in the history of science.

Researchers have carefully retrieved the fossil from the dirt and will conduct tests to determine the animal

Cormier (right) said she’s excited about this rare discovery, because it’s her chance to make a mark in the history of science.

“To think I’ve found something that may be 300 million years old, it’s unbelievable,” she said.

‘I think it will be a one-off’ [thing]but I’ll continue my walks and I’ll go on looking for sea glass and maybe I’ll find something else.’

Another set of fossilized ribs was found in Portugal in someone’s backyard, but the remains were much larger and belonged to a dinosaur.

After studying the skeleton, scientists discovered they belonged to an 82-foot brachiosaur that lived between 160 and 100 million years ago.

Another set of fossilized ribs was found in Portugal in someone’s backyard, but the remains were much larger and belonged to a dinosaur. After studying the skeleton, scientists discovered they belonged to an 82-foot brachiosaur that lived between 160 and 100 million years ago

The fossils were discovered in 2017, but it wasn’t until earlier this month that Portuguese and Spanish paleontologists announced what they’d found: an approximately 11-meter high and 20-meter-long sauropod dinosaur.

Elements of the axial skeleton have been uncovered so far, including vertebrae and ribs that indicate it was a brachiosaurid.

The Brachiosauridae group lived from the Upper Jurassic to the Lower Cretaceous geological periods.

Unlike other sauropods, they have longer front legs than their hind legs, resulting in a longer torso and proportionally shorter tail.

Elisabete Malafaia, a researcher from the University of Lisbon, said: ‘It is not common to find all the ribs of an animal like this, let alone in this position, while maintaining their original anatomical position.

‘This way of conservation is relatively unusual in the fossil record of dinosaurs, especially sauropods, from the Portuguese Upper Jurassic.’