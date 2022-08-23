High school dropout Wil Massara to make $1million from leadership program for teenagers

A young entrepreneur looking to make his first million has claimed new generations are tired of boomer bosses “telling them what to do” after he dropped out of college to build his own business.

Wil Massara, 20, from Western Australia, founded his company Youth Leadership Academy Australia when he was just 15 years old.

During his high school years, he became less interested in what the education system taught him and eventually dropped out in Year 12 at age 16.

Mr. Massara ignored the need to receive formal education, which he said had been forced upon him by those of older generations, and decided to forget about school and university and continue his business full-time.

He now speaks regularly in schools across Australia to help students set goals, become better leaders and ensure that young people are ‘at the table’ when it comes to their future.

“Young people are less willing to sit and be told by executives what to do and be commanded by them,” he told the Daily Mail Australia.

“We are ready to take action. We are the least silent generation there has been.

“Those who are not interested in learning about our generation and our values ​​should have no input into what they expect from us.”

Massara was told by his school principal that he would never get a university degree after admitting that further education was not his priority.

But having completed seven years of management in a professional capacity during his teens, the 20-year-old is now nearing completion of his Masters in Business Administration.

He started his first company at the age of 11 called Planeapidea, an aviation advice website that he called the ‘Wikipedia of Planes’.

This venture led him to partner with Qantas and Singapore Airlines, and at the age of 15, Mr. Massara was invited on Qantas’ first Boeing 787 flight from Perth as a media representative.

“I was standing there in shorts and a T-shirt surrounded by all these executives when I decided I wouldn’t let age dictate what I could do,” he said.

It was then that Mr. Massara turned his attention to YLAA, which has now expanded to 770 schools across the country.

In addition to running full-day leadership programs in schools, Mr. Massara also hosts a series of events where students can go to learn skills to help them enter the job market.

The 20-year-old said he was tired of how he and his peers were being prepared for life after school

WANT MASSARA’S TIPS FOR SUCCESS Decide what you define as success because it will be different from others Choose something to do that gives you satisfaction Create a network around you that supports you and that you can lean on Learn to take the ups with the downs

A full day session with YLAA for about 150 students in an elite high school can cost up to $5,000.

Mr Massara said lower socio-economic schools were given a lower fee.

For an event hosted by his company, tickets cost $44 each, and the team’s final event drew 7,500 spectators.

“The reason we’ve grown so quickly is that we’re responding with what young people need at the current stage of their lives — the education system sucks at that,” he said.

But just as his business was finally thriving, the Covid pandemic struck.

Coronavirus coupled with recent flooding around Australia’s east coast this year forced Mr Massara to shut down his business and lose $100,000.

He said the pandemic was the “key time” for young people to come together and in March last year, Massara coordinated eight events in six states over three weeks.

He enlisted the help of The Entourageone of the largest business coaching providers in Australia, and managed to increase the number of schools he interviewed from 50 to 750.

Mr Massara said his company gave ‘hope’ to students who may feel overwhelmed with life after high school

The 20-year-old said he and his team were “overwhelmed” by much of the feedback they received from teenagers.

Some students who had struggled with mental health issues told him and his team that they now felt equipped to begin the next phase of their lives.

“We recognize that we’re changing lives, we’ve seen the results, but when you hear them share their stories with us, about telling their parents it’s going to be okay, it’s overwhelming,” he said.

Mr Massara recently enjoyed some free time to tour Thailand and Bali but insisted he “don’t like to waste money on flashy things”.

“For the past five years, I’ve probably taken less than a full year’s minimum wage salary out of the business,” he said, adding that he enjoys the flexibility of his career.

YLAA has visited 35 schools so far this year. Mr. Massara employs two staff members and six contractors who help run the school programs.

He has a series of events scheduled for March next year, with his company set to reach $1 million in revenue by the end of 2023.

The 20-year-old is now working to reform YLAA into a social enterprise where 100 percent of the profits go to youth suicide prevention programs.

“I think we offer hope and identify opportunities. We are empowering young people to create the changes they want to see,” said Mr Massara.