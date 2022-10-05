High-profile England cricketer subject to ECB probe after ‘P***’ racism allegations

<!–

A high-profile English cricketer is being investigated by the ECB over historic allegations of racism in the latest bombshell to hit the sport.

Sports mail can reveal that the individual is alleged to have used the racial slur ‘P***’ on several occasions towards a former county team-mate – who has reported his allegations to the ECB – during training and in the dressing room.

In one example, the accused player is said to have been reprimanded by a well-known senior player who overheard him using the veil in a football training match. The incidents are said to have occurred from 2014-2016.

The ECB investigation started within the last three weeks and they are contacting witnesses, while the player’s county will not confirm whether they are taking any action.

Sports mail is aware of the player’s identity but is not naming him for legal reasons.

The revelations are a major setback for the ECB, which has sought to show it takes racism seriously over the past year through various initiatives.

These include a 12-point plan to tackle discrimination in light of the Azeem Rafiq scandal and a whistleblower hotline.

The ECB hearing into Rafiq’s allegations of racism in Yorkshire may not take place until next year, while an investigation into Essex – where three former players made claims of being racially abused and bullied during their time at the county – is also underway.

An ECB spokesman said: ‘We do not comment on who is or is not the subject of ECB investigations in situations such as this.’