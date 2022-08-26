High-end stores in NYC’s Soho and West Village are overrun with gangs of looters

New York City’s luxury stores have become a target for looters as a gang of thieves stole $30,000 worth of clothing from luxury sportswear brand Lululemon while a security guard stood by.

Seven thieves, believed to be between the ages of 30 and 50, entered the store on 14th Street and 9th Avenue with empty carts and laundry bags, while the guard looked nonchalantly as they grabbed piles of clothing on Aug. 16.

Targeting the upscale West Village neighborhood, the brazen robbers ran out of the store with their finds—without being apprehended by the guard.

Surveillance footage of the store showed the thieves going in and out of the store around noon, looting thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise while the apparently undisturbed guard, dressed in a white shirt and black tie, stood by.

The first thief left with a cart full of goods, while another struggled to put all the clothes he had gathered in a bag right in front of the guard, who didn’t move an inch.

Another woman ran out of the store with a stuffed bag. The group fled in an unknown direction.

Police are looking for a group of thieves who were shopping in NYC Lululemon on Aug. 16.

Men and women walked into the store on 14th Street and 9th Avenue with bags and carts. They didn’t seem in a hurry

The group sporadically walked in and spent several minutes grabbing the clothes

The first man to enter the store with the cart turned out to be the first to leave with a cart full of clothes

Another woman walked out with a bag full of clothes, a little more in a hurry than the others. Yet the guard did not intervene

The four men and three women involved in the Lululemon robbery remain on the run as the series of robberies engulfs the city.

This includes a dangerous manhunt for a robber who committed multiple burglaries at luxury stores in the same areas, amounting to $62,000 in stolen goods.

CCTV showed the unidentified thief who broke into a Rag and Bone store at 104 Christopher Street at 8:05 AM on July 14. He made off with $7,900 worth of clothing.

The suspect peeked outside the front entrance of the store before sliding the glass frame and crawling into the store. He then filled a garbage bag with clothes before walking out without sounding an alarm. The break-in lasted five minutes, according to NBC New York.

Police described the suspect as a black man in his mid-thirties, possibly 35 years old, six feet tall and about 180 kilograms.

He was also seen wearing a black bob hat and brown jacket in the images of the Rag and Bone shoplifting.

The man was also seen in additional footage stealing clothes worth $3,400 from Mermaid Shoes on 123 Mercer Street at 6:20 a.m. July 5.

The thief repeated similar violations at five other upscale luxury stores in the West Village and SoHo, including the Bonobos store on Crosby Street, Christian Louboutin at the intersection of Horatio and Greenwich streets, Scotch & Soda on Bleecker Street, Loro Piana on Ninth Avenue and APC on West 4th Street.

The suspect was wearing a bear and a black hat. His most lucrative break-in was on July 17 when he stole from a Christian Louboutin store

A series of West Village and SoHo clothing robberies were coordinated by one suspect, the NYPD reports. All break-ins took place from July 3 to July 23, often between closing times. These stores are: Loro Piana, Christian Louboutin, APC, Scotch Soda, Rag & Bone, Mermaid Shoes and Bonobos

The suspect’s most profitable break-in was on July 17, when he stole an estimated $26,500 worth of clothing from Christian Louboutin, the NYPD said.

All the break-ins occurred before or after store hours, often between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., except once when the thief broke into a Loro Piana store at 1 a.m. on July 17.

Each break-in occurred over a three-week period from July 3 to July 23, as the thief always stormed into stores with no customers or staff around.

Police also revealed that the only store the suspect did not steal from was the Loro Piana Boutique on Ninth Avenue.

Any attempted break-in by the thief occurred without customers or staff around and often before or after store hours (5am and 9am)

Pictured: The Rag and Bone store on Christopher St 104, where the thief stole $7,900 worth of merchandise

Pictured: The Christian Louboutin store on Horatio and Greenwich streets, where the thief stole $26,500 worth of clothing – his most profitable heist

Meanwhile, some guards said they feel hopeless when the thieves make off with thousands of goods without consequences.

Marni manager Kristin Aureden told The New York Post that her employees are simply letting thieves run wild at their store at 159-161 Mercer St.

‘We don’t confront. We don’t follow. We just let it go,” Aureden told The Post.

Another security guard at the Dior store at 105 Greene St. also said, “It’s no use holding people back.”

“You don’t know what they’re going to do,” he said. “Not only that, everything is insured.”

On CCTV footage shared by the NYPD, the thief can often come out of stores with a huge, black garbage bag. Pictured: The suspect exiting the Meeram Shoes store on Mercer Street

According to NYPD data, major crime in NYC is up 35 percent from the same time last year. Robberies, grand thefts and car thefts are fueling the crime wave.

In 2022 through August 21, there were about 3,000 more robberies reported to the NYPD than last year.

The number of crimes and rapes is also slightly higher than last year, but the number of victims of murders and shootings has decreased.

Mayor Eric Adams said he will not make phone calls to reduce the number of officers in the city, but will discourage “heavy-handed” policing of NYPD officers.

Police officers are part of the mayor’s “public security apparatus,” he said last week, adding: “You can’t remove the police from this equation,” which includes tackling the issues surrounding homelessness and improving the school system.

He added that he has no intention of stopping talking about crime in the Big Apple, saying, “I’m not going to be inconsistent and not talk about the violence that happens every day in our cities.”