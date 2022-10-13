High court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to join the legal battle over the FBI search of his Florida estate.

The judges declined to comment on Trump’s emergency call.

Trump had urged the court on a matter related to classified documents seized in the search authorized by a federal judge from Mar-a-Lago.

The Trump team asked the judges to reverse a lower court ruling and allow an independent arbitrator, or special master, to review the roughly 100 secret-marked documents taken on Aug. search of Mar-a-Lago’s house.

A three-judge panel of the Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit last month limited the special master review to the much larger tranche of unclassified documents. The judges, including two Trump appointees, sided with the Justice Department, which had argued there was no legal basis for the special captain to conduct his own review of the classified records.

But Trump’s attorneys said in their request to the Supreme Court that it was essential that the special captain had access to the classified documents to “determine whether documents with classification markings are in fact classified, and regardless of classification, whether those documents are personal documents.” to be. or presidential records.”

The Justice Department said in a Supreme Court filing that Trump’s request was unfounded.

The FBI says it seized about 11,000 documents, including about 100 with classification markings, during its search. The Trump team asked Florida judge Aileen Cannon to appoint a special master to do an independent review of the records.

Cannon then assigned an experienced Brooklyn judge, Raymond Dearie, to review the files and segregate the documents that may be protected by attorney-client privilege and executive privilege claims. The Justice Department objected to Dearie’s ability to view classified information, prompting the 11th Circuit to side with the Department.

