High court rejects Russian company’s dispute with Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court sided with a Russian oil company in a dispute with Ukraine worth millions, a victory for the company as Russia continues to wage war in Ukraine.

The judges said Monday they would not intervene in a dispute between PAO Tatneft, one of Russia’s largest oil companies, and Ukraine. The case will continue in lower US courts that have sided with the company and declined to dismiss the case.

As usual, the Supreme Court did not comment on the case, saying only it would not hear it. The dispute is one of many the court said Monday it would not hear. Monday is the first day the court hears arguments after a summer break.

The case that the court dismissed dates from the late 1990s and early 2000s and concerns Ukraine’s largest oil refinery, the Kremenchuk oil refinery, which was destroyed by Russia in April. The refinery was originally half-owned by Ukraine and half-owned jointly by Tatneft and the oil-rich Russian region of Tatarstan. A dispute between the parties led to arbitration in which Ukraine was ordered to pay $112 million plus interest in 2014.

Tatneft has tried to use the courts in the United States to seek damages, but Ukraine says the US has nothing to do with the case. Lawyers for Ukraine say Tatneft should use courts in Ukraine that, despite the war, “will remain open and honestly consider Tatneft’s request for relief.”

The case is Ukraine v. PAO Tatneft, 22-19.

