Hideki Matsuyma ‘rejects $300-400million from LIV Golf’ to remain loyal to the PGA Tour

Hideki Matsuyama reportedly turned down a nine-figure payout to join the Saudi-funded LIV Gulf.

The Japanese star had long been linked to the Saudi escape and would have been a major coup for LIV Golf.

But LIV Golf missed the mass conquest when the 2021 Masters champion reportedly turned down a huge payday to stay loyal to the PGA Tour.

After the Tour’s season concluded with the playoffs final on Sunday, Matsuyama, the current number 16 in the world, confirmed that he was not among those who planned to flee after cashing in the FedEx Cup.

Matsuyama was reportedly torn between his legacy – as the first player from Japan to win a men’s major – and launching his established Tour career, which includes eight wins, for a cash grab, according to the New York Post.

And that money grab, according to Dan Rapoport, is a huge task to forego the fact that Matsuyama is offered an amount of between 300 and 400 million dollars.

The largest fee reportedly turned down was the $700-800 million offered to 15-time major champion Tiger Woods.

Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson jumped for $200 million, while Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and the latest defector Cameron Smith made $100 million for joining the leading group.

Smith, the world’s No. 2, is the biggest name to join LIV Golf to date, along with compatriot Marc Leishman, just days before LIV Golf’s upcoming event in Boston this week.

Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Tringale, Harold Varner III and Anirban Lahiri also participate, bringing the total to six new golfers.

Smith, who won The Open last month, has been the subject of rumors of jumping to the upstart tour for weeks and has now finally been announced. He also won the Players Championship in March.

The final move to LIV Golf will have major implications for the Presidents Cup.

With the defectors likely to be banned from playing on the international team against the United States at Quail Hollow in North Carolina at the end of September, as the PGA Tour has already suspended defectors.

International team captain Trevor Immelman has two of his automatic picks Smith and world No. 19 Nieman and potential captain’s picks Leishman and Lahiri lost.

However, the 2008 Masters champion can still rely on Matsuyama, along with Sunjae Im and veteran Adam Scott, who heads into his 10th appearance, to rally the troops against Davis Love III’s Team USA.

Matsuyama joins the world’s No. 17 Cameron Young to remain with the PGA Tour after talks with LIV Golf about joining the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit.

Speaking after the final round of the Tour Championship on Sunday, Young admitted he had been tempted by LIV, but after Rory McIlroy and Woods made proposals to make the PGA Tour better, he decided to stay.