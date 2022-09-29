Hidden microbiome fortifies animals, plants too

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



The microbiome is the collection of microbes that colonize a habitat, the human body or otherwise. Thanks to groundbreaking microbiome research at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, people around the world now understand much more about the fundamental role of gut microbes in human health and disease.

Animals and plants also rely on thousands of different microbes to keep them alive. While less is known about these associations, a new generation of scientists is exploring the relationships between a hidden army of microbes and the creatures that support and amplify them. These microbes from diverse ecosystems (mDivE-STL) take center stage at a research symposium on Oct. 3, hosted by the Living Earth Collaborative.

At several research facilities in St. Louis, researchers study both human and non-human microbiomes. This symposium was organized to help a community of researchers studying diverse microbial systems while taking advantage of the great local strength in the expertise of the human microbiome.

Take, for example, researchers studying black howler monkeys (Alouatta pigra) in North and Central America. These large, charismatic monkeys are known for making some of the loudest sounds in the tropical forests of Mexico, Guatemala and Belize.

As arboreal herbivores, black howler monkeys primarily consume tree and vine leaves, flowers, and fruit. Because they lack enzymes that can digest cellulose — the carbohydrate that makes up the leaf cell wall — black howler monkeys rely on fermentation triggered by their gut microbiota to get the energy they need from this food.

That whole process may be much more dynamic than previously realized, according to research by scientists at Washington University. Evidence is beginning to emerge that diet-related microbial changes in the gut buffer energy and nutrient availability for animals such as black howler monkeys.

A wild box turtle at the Tyson Research Center, the University of Washington’s environmental station. With support from the Living Earth Collaborative, researchers have expanded the St. Louis Box Turtle Project to characterize the native microbiomes of three-toed box turtles. Credit: Thomas Malkowicz/Washington University



Elizabeth Mallott, an assistant professor of biology in Arts & Sciences, uses metabolomics to study how microbial metabolisms respond to changes in what and how much their hosts eat. She recently conducted a study with a population of wild black howler monkeys that experience three distinct seasons each year that affect their diet: a wet, fruit-dominated season; a dry, foliage-dominated season; and a dry, fruit-dominated season.

“We can see that when the monkeys eat more of a specific nutrient, the gut microbes metabolize that nutrient more,” said Mallott, lead author of the study published in Molecular Ecology. “But in addition, it was exciting that we could look at the interactions between the microbes and the metabolites in different seasons, including seasons when the monkeys were nutritionally or energetically limited by the food available in their environment.”

Microbes tend to compensate during lean times, Mallott found, prioritizing functions that provide more nutrients to the host. But that system falls apart if the availability of food is really limited.

“Then the microbes seem to scramble. They’re just trying to steal as many nutrients from each other as possible,” said Mallott, who also looks at how environmental variation affects the gut microbiome in humans.

Microbes can benefit species conservation

Studying the microbiomes of animal populations that thrive in the wild is important because it can provide researchers with candidate microbes and microbial consortia that can be used to improve disease resistance, nutrient uptake and ultimately the fitness of endangered species or animals living in the wild. degraded habitats to improve life.

Visitors view “Parkey,” a turtle tagged and tracked as part of the St. Louis Box Turtle Project. With support from the Living Earth Collaborative, researchers have expanded the project to characterize the native microbiomes of three-toed box turtles. Credit: Sid Hastings/Washington University



This is true of mammals, including black howler monkeys, as well as reptiles such as the native Missouri box turtles, including those that the Saint Louis Zoo Institute for Conservation Medicine has studied since 2012 at two sites in the St. Louis area as part of the St. Louis Box Turtle Project.

With support from the Living Earth Collaborative, researchers are expanding that effort to characterize the microbiomes of three-toed box turtles and examine how they vary within and between populations. Scientists from the lab of Fangqiong Ling, an assistant professor of energy, environment and chemical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering, are collaborating on this turtle project to integrate microorganisms into the conservation toolbox.

“In general, wildlife microbiomes — the bacteria, archaea, protists and viruses found in and on the body — are an underexposed aspect of biodiversity conservation,” said Sharon L. Deem, director of the Institute for Conservation Medicine and the Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Institute Center for Chelonian Conservation.

Deem and Mallott will both speak at the Oct. 3 research symposium hosted by Ling, Gautam Dantas, a professor of pathology and immunology in the School of Medicine, and Jonathan Losos, the William H. Danforth Distinguished University Professor of Biology in Arts. & Sciences and director of the Living Earth Collaborative.

About half of the microbiome research presented relates to animals, plants and the environment, with the rest more related to human health.

“You can’t really understand the human microbiome and its interesting dynamics if you don’t consider it in the context of the environment,” says Dantas, who describes microbiome research in his lab as being about 90% focused on humans and 10% in other habitats. including plants, soil and the built environment. “Even if you’re purely focused on the microbes in humans, you can’t explain the important dynamics of those of that ecosystem if you don’t understand the interactions in microbes in and on the body, and where those microbes come from.”

Humans have evolved with their microbiome. Like genes, your gut microbes pass from one generation to the next

More information:

Symposium Microbes of Diverse Environments. Elizabeth K. Mallott et al, The fecal metabolome of black howler monkeys (Alouatta pigra) varies in response to seasonal changes in diet, Molecular Ecology (2022). DOI: 10.1111/mec.16559

Provided by Washington University School of Medicine

