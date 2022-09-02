Hidden acid-base clusters allow rapid formation of atmospheric ultrafine particles

On sunny days in megacities like Beijing, gaseous acids and bases form a large amount of new ultra-fine particles. The clustering between one acid and one base is the rate-limiting step for the formation of new particles. Credit: Science China Press



A joint research team led by Dr. Jingkun Jiang of Tsinghua University and Dr. Markku Kulmala of the University of Helsinki has reported an efficient mechanism for gaseous sulfuric acid and bases to form atmospheric ultrafine particles. The findings explain the rapid formation of secondary ultrafine particles, which can further affect air quality and climate.

The team found that acid-base reactions are the main driving forces for gaseous precursors to overcome surface tension and form ultrafine particles, and the main mechanism is the formation of hidden acid-base heterodimers. This hidden mechanism explains the high particle formation rate in Chinese megacities.

Their findings were published in National Scientific Review.

“There are hundreds of thousands of ultrafine particles in air per cubic centimeter in Chinese megacities, and a new particle formation on a sunny afternoon can easily increase their concentration by one order of magnitude within hours,” says Jiang.

To explain how new particles can be so efficiently converted from gaseous precursors, Jiang and Kulmala, along with Dr. Runlong Cai, determined to find the key mechanism for rapid formation of new particles. They know that sulfuric acid is a primary precursor, while the challenge is to find the most important bases among many candidates. “City air is a complex cocktail of chemicals with poorly understood interactions and feedback,” Kulmala noted.

The researchers observed very abundant molecular clusters containing sulfuric acid during new particle formation in Beijing and Shanghai. Some of the measured clusters contain sulfuric acid and amine molecules. These provide strong evidence for the participation of amine in the formation of stable sulfuric acid clusters, which increase the rate of conversion of gaseous sulfuric acid to new particles.

“Intriguingly, we measured fewer bases than acids in a cluster. There must be some important information hidden behind the measured signals,” Cai says. It was previously proposed that the clustering between a base molecule and a sulfuric acid homodimer is the main mechanism for the formation of new particles, as there were no base molecules in the measured clusters containing one sulfuric acid molecule. However, the research team discovered that this was a measurement artifact.

Combining long-term measurements and theory based on quantum chemistry and cluster kinetics, they found that the formation of hidden acid-base heterodimers is the main mechanism. This mechanism is much more efficient than the previously proposed mechanism with acid-acid homodimers, which allows for the rapid formation of sulfuric acid clusters and new particles.

The hidden heterodimers solve the puzzle of why new particles can often form against a high background particle load in megacities. The hidden acid-base heterodimers with a significant fraction in the measured sulfuric acid signals can effectively cluster with each other. This provides a high particle formation rate approaching the theoretical maximum, even at a low ambient amine concentration. The hidden heterodimers also explain the temperature dependence of new particle formation in Beijing and Shanghai. “Atmospheric measurements are often distorted by many factors. I didn’t expect such astonishing consistency between the measurements and the new theory,” says Cai.

The team also searched for the hidden base molecules using thermodynamic and kinetic analyses. Of the measured gaseous molecules, strong amines such as dimethylamine serve as the major bases in acid-base heterodimers, while the highly abundant ammonia and other weak bases are more likely involved in the subsequent cluster growth process.

Runlong Cai et al, The missing base molecules in atmospheric acid-base nucleation, National Scientific Review (2022). Runlong Cai et al, The missing base molecules in atmospheric acid-base nucleation,(2022). DOI: 10.1093/nsr/nwac137

Provided by Science China Press

