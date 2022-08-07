Hibernian 1-1 Hearts: Martin Boyle rescues a point for the hosts

Martin Boyle scored a dramatic late equalizer to give Hibernian a 1-1 draw in the first Edinburgh derby of the season against Hearts at Easter Road on Sunday.

Midway through the first half, the visitors took the lead when Lawrence Shankland grabbed Barrie McKay’s sting ball and put his shot through the legs of goalkeeper David Marshall.

Shankland and McKay could have both doubled Hearts’ advantage just after the break, but Marshall was close to refusing the pair with a fine double save.

Hibernian penalized Hearts for not finishing the match when Martin Boyle tapped home on the final kick of the match to save a point for the hosts.

More to follow…

Lawrence Shankland poked the opening goal of the match for Hearts at Easter Road

He drove off to celebrate giving his side the lead in the Edinburgh derby