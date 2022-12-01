‘Hi mum… it’s beautiful’: Video missing Levi Davis sent his mother is revealed

Missing rugby star Levi Davis sent his mother a video as he traveled on a boat before disappearing from Barcelona five weeks ago.

In the footage, he is on a ferry from Ibiza to Barcelona on October 29, the day he went missing, and can be heard saying, “Hi Mum… it’s beautiful,” despite the high winds.

Levi, 24, had made the seven-hour ferry journey to Barcelona, ​​arriving there at 7pm after visiting a friend in Ibiza for a week. A former Bath winger, Mr Davis suffered from depression and went to Europe to take some time off after a knee injury sidelined him from rugby.

The 24-year-old was visiting the Old Irish Pub on La Rambla and was seen on CCTV at 10pm. His family has not seen or heard from him since and the search continues.

There have been a few possible sightings of Levi in ​​the weeks since his disappearance, but none have been confirmed as him.

Last month, a witness contacted the rugby star’s family to claim they had seen him at Placa Sant Agusti Vell in Barcelona.

It is believed that the same witness placed him in another square near the city’s Arc de Triomf monument behind La Bouqueria a week earlier. The market is a six minute walk from the Old Irish Pub Levi which was spotted on October 29.

Also, his passport was found almost two weeks ago in the port area of ​​Barcelona as the Spanish police’s investigation continues.

His mother Julie told BBC that since Levi’s passport was found no more information has been given to them and she wants more details.

She described the weeks since his disappearance as the scariest time of her life and an emotional whirlwind.

It comes after Julie went to Barcelona with his brother Nathan last month to look for him and confirmed he had left Ibiza with just €40 in cash.

Police told her he hadn’t used his phone or either of his two bank cards in the two weeks since he went missing.

Officers also told her that his phone signal was last picked up around Sants, Barcelona’s main train station, late on the evening of Oct. 29.

Speaking about his mental health, Julie said the 24-year-old was open with his family and said he needed time to himself as the injury and struggles had taken a toll on him.

His friend Tom Varndell, a former England rugby player, said he had spent the past few months trying to sort things out on his own rather than seeking help or asking for support.

Previously, footage from the night of Mr Davis’s disappearance showed him leaving the Old Irish Pub on busy La Rambla street on October 29.

He went to the pub around 9:30pm and stayed there for 35 minutes as he left wearing a black rucksack and wearing a white short sleeved shirt, black trousers and black and white trainers.

The 24-year-old had had a pint of Heineken and watched the Liverpool vs Leeds match on television, according to the barmaid who served him.

Levi was in Barcelona for three hours before he disappeared.

He also sent a video message to his mother from a singer who was performing at the Irish pub the night he disappeared. He wrote “Arrived Mom” ​​and a prayer emoji.

Julie Davis, who visited the bar last month when she searched for her son, said: “Each day Levi goes missing makes the pain and heartbreak worse, we just want to know he’s safe.

It’s every mother’s worst nightmare. People say you should always value a hug or a kiss, when you don’t if it’s the latter. I never understood that before, but now I get it.’

She said Levi told her he hoped to travel Europe and then go to France and see some of his friends.

Julie urged her son to come home and said his whole family misses him and can help him together.